“Not Going to Be Winning Anything”: Doc Rivers’ Son Austin Gives Harsh Reality Check to Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks’ fall from champions to chaos feels inevitable. And it is getting hard to ignore the warning signs. With early first-round exits stacking up and the 2026 postseason slipping away, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s window invites real doubt. Now, interestingly enough, the Denver Nuggets are also in a similar soup. However, they might be closer to a title than Giannis in the near future.

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Milwaukee’s ex-head coach, Doc Rivers’ son, Austin Rivers, appeared on The Dan Patrick Show. There, he handed Giannis & Co. the scathing truth. The host asked him if Nikola Jokic was any closer to a title than Giannis has been in Milwaukee.

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“Yes. The only reason I say that is because they have much more in terms of trade assets. Like you have Aaron Gordon, you have Jamal Murray, you have Christian Braun, you have Peyton Watson, you have a handful of guys that have trade value, whereas you look at Milwaukee, that team is not going to be winning anything anytime soon,” Austin Rivers said without hesitation.

In truth, the ex-NBA star has a point. Denver edges ahead for 2026-27, though only slightly and in a very calculated way. They hold flexible, high-value contracts that can unlock a blockbuster move when the moment strikes. Meanwhile, Milwaukee still quietly controls meaningful future picks, despite recent stumbles.

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USA Today via Reuters Jan 29, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives to the basket against Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) in the first quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Meanwhile, Denver leans heavily on its star core and movable salaries, yet ESPN points out a quiet catch. The Nuggets have already spent their last tradable first-round pick. What remains is limited, with only 2031 and 2033 swap rights plus a single second-rounder available. Meanwhile, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s team’s situation looks messy but slightly broader. Despite ties on 2027 through 2030 picks, they still hold some form of control over 2026, 2028, 2030, 2031, and 2032 firsts.

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However, if the Nuggets make Nikola Jokic untradable and open the market for the likes of Aaron Gordon and Jamal Murray, they will have endless suitors. In fact, they could easily bag potential big names from the league with their $103.6 M and $208 M, respectively. But the same story doesn’t apply to the Milwaukee Bucks. Other than Giannis, maybe Myles Turner ($108 M) and Kyle Kuzma ($90 M) might attract suitors.

Therefore, the margin of building a championship-winning team seemingly thins down for the Bucks, according to Austin Rivers. And that’s simply because of their lack of trade assets and heavy reliance on Giannis Antetokounmpo.

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Speaking of the Greek superstar, the 31-year-old played only 36 games this season, averaging 27.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game. Now, with the 2027 FIBA World Cup qualification games looming large, Giannis has shared fresh updates about his injury recovery.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is looking forward to the 2027 FIBA World Cup

Injuries limited the Greek Freak to only 36 games in the 2025-26 NBA Season. First came a right calf strain in early December, costing him three weeks. Then, late January brought another setback to the same calf, forcing him out for 15 more games. He returned in early March, yet after only six appearances, disaster struck again. This time, a hyperextended left knee and bone bruise shut him down completely, ending his campaign far earlier than expected.

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Yet, Giannis pushed for a late return and even sparked an NBA investigation after publicly claiming the Bucks held him back despite feeling fit. Meanwhile, the pattern raised deeper concerns. Injuries to his calf and knee directly threaten the explosiveness that defines him. Therefore, his recent health update in an interview with ANT1 carries serious weight for Milwaukee’s future.

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“I cannot play in the World Cup qualifying windows. I really wanted to play with the national team, because I did no play much with the Bucks this season due to injury. Now that I’m healthy, I wanted to play, but we will wait until 2027,” Giannis Antetokounmpo said. He offered a brief yet encouraging update, simply stating that his “legs are fine.”

For now, Austin Rivers’ message lands hard and leaves little room for debate. He calls it as it is, and the gap is real. Denver holds flexibility, while Milwaukee feels stuck and overly dependent on Giannis. Meanwhile, injuries add another layer of uncertainty. Yes, Giannis Antetokounmpo sounds confident about his recovery, yet the bigger picture remains tense, and the path back to contention looks far from clear.