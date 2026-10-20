“Not Going To Retire”: Draymond Green Open To Leaving Warriors To Continue NBA Career

With just over a minute left in Golden State’s play-in loss to the Phoenix Suns in April, Steve Kerr put his arms around Stephen Curry and Draymond Green. “I don’t know what’s going to happen next, but I love you guys to death. Thank you,” Kerr told them. “I appreciate you,” Green replied. Moments later, he was ejected after a spat with Devin Booker.

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Weeks later, when Charles Barkley declared on Inside the NBA that it was over for the Warriors, Green didn’t argue. “We had that hug for a reason,” he said. “We’re not oblivious. This could be it.”

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Now, six months later, Green is still a Warrior. Golden State is the only NBA team he has ever played for, since it drafted him 35th overall in 2012, and he has won four championships and a Defensive Player of the Year award there. He would love to finish his career there too. He also knows that isn’t entirely up to him.

“I would love to retire a Golden State Warrior. However, I’m also not Steph Curry, right? So I don’t have every luxury that Steph Curry has, and that’s okay,” Green told CNBC Sport. “It’s such a rare thing to be on one team your entire career. And if I can accomplish that feat, I would love to.”

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Curry has already let his wish to stay with the Warriors known.

“I want to be a lifer with the Golden State Warriors,” he told CNBC in September. Soon after, he agreed to a two-year, $116 million extension that keeps him in Golden State through 2028-29.

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Draymond Green’s situation, however, is different. He declined a $27.7 million player option in July for this season, which gave the Warriors more flexibility as they were chasing names like LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

However, neither deal happened. James signed with the Philadelphia 76ers instead, and Green re-signed on a one-year deal for the same $27.7 million. That leaves the 36-year-old with no guarantees beyond this season, but he has no plans to walk away from the game.

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“I would love to play basketball next year… if that’s not here, I’m not going to retire,” he said.

He added that he would hold no “ill feelings” toward the franchise if this turns out to be his final season there. He knows the Warriors will make a business decision about his future, and is going to enjoy the upcoming season.

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“If I fit into that equation, great. If I don’t, great. But I’m extremely grateful for the journey that I’ve been on here, and I’m going to enjoy this year like it’s my last even if it isn’t.” He told CNBC Sport.

Green is now entering his 15th season with the Warriors. He said he doesn’t take that for granted and feels blessed to have spent his entire career with one franchise.

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A lot depends on the team’s performance this season, and Green has tempered his expectations.

Draymond Green on the Golden State Warriors’ upcoming season

The Warriors are coming off a 37–45 season, and they’ll open on Wednesday against the Lakers short-handed. Jimmy Butler is recovering from an ACL injury, Moses Moody is working back from a patellar tendon injury, and Kristaps Porzingis is away from the team with an illness.

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Kerr wants the team to play faster this season. For Green, that means running the floor quickly instead of hanging back. Last season, he averaged 8.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists.

Steve Kerr has been honest about the things bothering his team. After a 101–89 preseason win over the Lakers, he said, “We’re not anywhere close to where we want to be. But we are working on the right things,” adding that the execution was “just scattered at this point.”

Therefore, Stephen Curry and veterans like Draymond Green have a huge responsibility this coming season. They must propel the team forward with massive performances if they want to make the playoffs.

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Green understands what lies ahead of them.

“Listen, it’s no secret, we’re not the favorites to win the championship. I mean, a lot of people are saying we won’t even make the playoffs,” he said in the video accompanying CNBC’s story.

“So, you know, you go every single day, and you try to put together a great process, and ultimately, that’s our goal. Put together a great process and then hopefully your process leads you to great things, but we’re not the favorite, but that’s no surprise to anyone.”

For now, Green is focused only on this season. He just wants to focus on what’s ahead of him and enjoy the process. For him, it’s all about having fun in what could be his last season with the Golden State Warriors.