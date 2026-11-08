Not Good Enough: Ex-Lakers Stars Send Clear Message to Austin Reaves Amid Luka Doncic’s Unreal Streak

Austin Reaves has established himself as a major part of the Los Angeles Lakers’ offense, but his role alongside Luka Doncic comes with growing expectations. As Doncic continues his remarkable scoring run, former Lakers Danny Green and DeMarcus Cousins, along with Gilbert Arenas, have questioned whether Reaves is delivering consistently enough.

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During a discussion on Gil’s Arena, Green acknowledged Reaves’ offensive production but questioned whether it was sufficient for a team with championship ambitions. He also highlighted the turnovers that have affected the guard’s contribution.

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Green said, “It’s okay when Bron’s there. When Bron’s not there, that number has to be more. It’s decent, but not good enough for that team unless you have a real defensive threat. Now if he averaged those numbers without the turnovers, turnovers is really what’s hurting him, but I think he could be a little more efficient.”

Green’s assessment focused on the balance between scoring and efficiency. Reaves can contribute offensively, but the Lakers need him to protect the ball, particularly when he takes on greater responsibility alongside Doncic.

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Gilbert Arenas and DeMarcus Cousins Join the Criticism

Arenas was direct about the expectations placed on a team’s second offensive option.

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“You can’t average five turnovers a game as a second option.”

Cousins agreed, focusing on the way Reaves sometimes loses possession while trying to create with the ball.

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“Bro, the turnovers of him just like literally dribbling, getting ripped. No, it’s bad.”

He then questioned whether the Lakers could comfortably rely on Reaves in that role if opponents were able to pressure him into making mistakes.

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“Can’t cross over without getting ripped. So if this is your second option, I’m scared. I’m scared.”

The criticism comes as Doncic is producing at an extraordinary level. On November 6, he scored 53 points against the Portland Trail Blazers, leading the Lakers to a 124-118 victory. It was his fourth consecutive game with at least 40 points, while Reaves contributed 25 points.

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Reaves’ season numbers provide further context. Through 10 games, he was averaging 23.5 points and 4.7 assists per game, alongside 3.9 turnovers. His recent game log also shows some inconsistency, with eight turnovers against both Golden State and the LA Clippers in October, followed by just two against Portland.

Despite the concerns about his ball security, Reaves has remained an efficient scorer. He is shooting 50.7% from the field and 38.6% from three-point range this season, showing that his offensive contribution goes beyond simply putting up points. The challenge is maintaining that efficiency while reducing the mistakes that can hurt the Lakers in important possessions.

Reaves is still an important scoring option for Los Angeles, but the former players’ criticism highlights an area he needs to improve. With Doncic carrying the offensive load, taking better care of possessions could make Reaves a more dependable partner in the Lakers’ backcourt.