“Not in a Position”: JJ Redick Admits Change in Approach After Latest Assessment on Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers stormed to yet another impressive victory. The Lakers have now won five of their last six after defeating the Knicks tonight. To add to that sentiment, they beat a contender. The recent stretch has shown the team’s vast improvements in some critical areas that have been lacking this season. However, as a coach, JJ Redick knows his job is to coach 82 games.

He’s encouraged by the team’s direction. The Lakers are among the best shooting teams post-All-Star break. Their defense has taken a huge step forward, allowing the Knicks to score just 97 points. But JJ Redick can’t feel satisfied with a positive stretch. He’s leaving that for the media and fans.

“Yeah. Again, I mean, I’m not in a position where I can overreact. I let you guys do that. Fans rightfully so should always overreact. It’s what makes fandom so awesome. I know as a kid growing up as a Duke fan, I cried after every single Duke game… I was an overreactor. You know, my job is not to overreact,” the Lakers head coach told reporters.

Imago Oct 28, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick with forward Rui Hachimura (28) against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The former Clippers sharpshooter hasn’t panicked at any point throughout the season. Sure, JJ Redick has worn his frustrations on his sleeve at times. But since the team has started to show consistent flow, the coaching decisions have vastly improved as well. Redick doesn’t want to disturb any of those habits by choosing to rest a little. There’s still a long season ahead.

That being said, he’s not oblivious to his team’s jump over the past few games. “We’re 15 and 9 in our last 24. We’re top 10 offense, a top 15 defense. Like that’s what we wanted to be coming into the season with this group and that’s where our group is right now,” he told reporters.

JJ Redick would much rather continue coaching through these scenarios. Good or bad, the aim is to get as close to his vision and maintain a uniform standard. After all these games, the Lakers can finally say they can compete on both ends of the floor. And this win proved they can win with more than just an offensive punch.

JJ Redick lauds the Lakers’ effort in Knicks win

An uplifting stretch did come at a cost for the Lakers. They have been without LeBron James since the loss to the Nuggets. Furthermore, the schedule’s been demanding. They came into the game against the Knicks having accumulated some fatigue. That’s why JJ Redick planned for this game differently. He knew the game wouldn’t be decided by making many shots.

“To me, this wasn’t an offensive game. Like it wasn’t going to be an offensive game. This was going to be a gritty, tough game that we had to win with effort and we did that,” JJ Redick said about the Lakers’ performance.

This game did show a different side to the Lakers. Their playmaking wasn’t perfect, connecting on just 20 assists. Furthermore, Luka Doncic didn’t have an efficient night. But they managed to still put the pressure on the Knicks. The Lakers forced 18 turnovers from the Jalen Brunson-led side. They also limited Mitchell Robinson from dictating the tempo with his rebounding prowess.

The Knicks scored just nine second-chance points, well below their average of 16.2 for the season. The Lakers’ defensive effort and relentless energy won them this game. Because otherwise, this was their worst shooting performance in the last eight games. Since the All-Star break, the Lakers’ confidence has grown incredibly.

They are executing their schemes efficiently while putting in an effort that wasn’t visible before. The Purple and Gold are picking up steam at the right time. And a win against the Knicks really solidifies their latest evolution.