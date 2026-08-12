“Not in My Nature”: LeBron James Sends Message Before NBA Opening Night With Massive Tease

Back in late July, a blurry Instagram story clip of an all-black wear-test sample was the only real look anyone had at what would come next in a signature line stretching back over two decades. Weeks later, that same sneaker just got its full, official reveal, alongside a message from the King himself – LeBron James.

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James on Wednesday unveiled the Nike LeBron XXIV on Instagram. He paired the announcement with a caption built around a familiar theme: refusal to slow down.

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“THE WORK NEVER STOPS! It’s simply not in my nature to not do so. LFG!!!” James wrote on IG. “Oh and yeah, The 24s on the way! The Lightest LeBron’s EVER.”

LeBron James is entering his 24th NBA season at 41 years old. Having just left the only NBA home most fans have ever known him in to join the Philadelphia 76ers, where he’s set to share the floor with Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Jaylen Brown for the first time.

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Rather than treat the move as a wind-down chapter, James used the shoe reveal to reinforce the opposite message. That his relentless training routine, and the shoe technology being built to support it, is only getting more advanced.

The formal announcement follows an initial glimpse fans caught back on July 27. James posted a brief, intentionally obscured Instagram story from a workout showing an all-black prototype.

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Sneaker outlets flagged one clear design shift at the time: the crown-shaped containment system that defined the LeBron XXIII appeared to be gone. It was replaced by a more streamlined, single-piece upper. That early tease came just days after James officially signed with Philadelphia, meaning his first real public statement in Sixers gear doubled as a shoe reveal.

Nike has not yet released full technical specifications or a confirmed drop date for the LeBron XXIV. Earlier reporting pointed to an October 2026 release window, timed to land around the start of the NBA season.

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That timeline lines up with the 76ers’ own opening night. James and the rest of Philadelphia’s new-look roster tip off against the defending champion New York Knicks on Oct. 20th, followed by a home debut against Cleveland two days later and a nationally televised Christmas Day return to Los Angeles to face the Lakers.

With that stretch of high-profile appearances approaching fast, James’ “the work never stops” message reads as much like a signal to opponents and skeptics questioning his fit in Philadelphia. A reminder that at 41, with a new team and a new shoe both debuting under a spotlight, he’s seeing this season as anything but a lap of honor.