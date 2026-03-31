“Not In The Same Conversation As Larry Bird” – Celtics Legend Makes Bold Claim About LeBron James, Kevin Durant

The NBA’s greatest debate just got a hard stop from one of the people who lived it. Robert Parish isn’t entertaining any comparisons that place today’s superstars alongside his former teammate, Larry Bird.

That stance came during a recent appearance on FanDuel’s Run It Back, where Parish didn’t hesitate when asked about modern stars like LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Kawhi Leonard.

“First of all, with all due respect to those guys, they’re not in the same conversation with Larry.”

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Parish didn’t completely shut the door on the modern era, but his bar remains extremely high. The only current player he sees approaching that level is Nikola Jokic. “Maybe the big fella up there in Denver. Jokic. They may have to add a chair to the all-time great table if he stays healthy.”

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This kind of pushback isn’t new in NBA history. Legends often defend their era and their teammates when modern comparisons start taking over. It’s the same pattern seen across sports, where former players draw a line between dominance in their time and what they see today.

Parish’s words carry weight because he saw it up close for over a decade in the Celtics locker room. Bird wasn’t a loud leader, but he controlled games with poise, toughness, and consistency. His numbers back it up: 24.3 points, 10 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game while leading one of the most dominant eras in Boston history.

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Together, Parish and Bird led Boston to four straight NBA Finals and won three of them. But Bird’s legacy goes beyond championships. He defined an era with his decision-making, leadership, and ability to control every aspect of the game.

While there’s so much debate around LeBron and Bird as who has the bigger legacy, the Celtics legend himself has hailed the Los Angeles Lakers veteran for his longevity and impact on the league right now.

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Larry Bird Once Took the Opposite View on LeBron James

The rivalry between the Boston Celtics and the Los Angeles Lakers has always fueled debates like this, especially when it comes to players representing each side.

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Imago Mar 27, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during the second half against the Brooklyn Nets at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images

However, a couple of years ago, Larry Bird openly hailed LeBron as one of the greats and urged the fans to stop whining about the King. “Quit whining about LeBron,” Bird said. “Enjoy him while he’s here. He’s unbelievable. He’s one of the greatest, if not the greatest ever.”

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Bird’s stance cut through the usual debate. Instead of comparing eras, he pushed fans to appreciate greatness in real time, even when it came from a rival franchise.

LeBron James is already building a legacy that stands on its own. Now in his 23rd season, he leads the league in total points and continues to compete at the highest level. As his career winds down, debates like this won’t fade. If anything, voices like Parish’s will only keep drawing sharper lines between eras.