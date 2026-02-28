Not James Harden, but Draymond Green Names $44.4M Star Who Can Keep Cavs’ Championship Hopes Alive

While much of the NBA world credits James Harden for the Cleveland Cavaliers’ recent surge, Draymond Green believes that narrative misses the bigger picture. As Cleveland climbs into the East’s top tier with an 8–2 February and firm control of the fourth seed, Harden’s arrival has drawn widespread praise. But Green, never one to follow the popular opinion, argues that another front-office move, not Harden alone, will ultimately define the Cavaliers’ championship ceiling.

The Golden State Warriors veteran and former Defensive Player of the Year recently shared his perspective on Cleveland’s resurgence, pointing to a lesser-discussed roster addition as the true X-factor when the stakes rise later in the 2025–26 season.

“The reality is this, James (Harden) has been an incredible acquisition, and I think it’s made that team better for sure,” Green said on the latest episode of his podcast. “I don’t think anyone’s talking about the Dennis Schroder acquisition, as well. I think that’s a big one for them as well. A backup point guard is extremely important in this league, and Dennis Schroder is one of the best in the league when it comes to backup point guards.”

Green pointed out that while Harden’s signing has made the team better, the German guard’s acquisition, which has gone under the radar, has impressed him the most. And why not? Despite missing the likes of Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, and James Harden due to injuries for their matchup against the red-hot Milwaukee Bucks, Cleveland was able to give a good account of itself.

The Cavaliers only fell short by a single bucket, as they lost 116-118 to Milwaukee, all thanks to Dennis Schroder’s valiant effort. The 32-year-old scored 26 points along with 5 assists and two rebounds, including a late 3-pointer that tied the game at 116-116. It’s times like these that showcase just how important the guard, who is on a four-year $44.4 million deal, can be for a franchise like Cleveland.

Green’s emphasis on backcourt depth isn’t theoretical – it’s rooted in championship precedent. During the Golden State Warriors’ title runs, backup guard Shaun Livingston was widely regarded as a vital component of their success, providing stability, playmaking, and scoring whenever Stephen Curry rested. He was described internally as a “huge part of three NBA championship teams,” underscoring the essential role of reliable second-unit leadership in maintaining elite performance.

Likewise, the San Antonio Spurs’ 2014 championship squad leaned heavily on Patty Mills, whose energy, shooting, and composure off the bench helped stabilize rotations and reinforce the team’s winning culture during critical stretches.

While he has high praise for Dennis Schroder, that doesn’t mean he is downplaying James Harden’s addition to the Cavs. The four-time NBA champion also gave the Beard his flowers, stating that he will take All-Star big man Jarrett Allen’s game to the next level.

But he wanted to make sure that Schroder’s arrival wouldn’t go unnoticed by the masses. More so, as Harden continues to recover from his finger injury.

James Harden’s injury might not be as bad as initially feared

The Cleveland Cavaliers recently took care of business against the New York Knicks, as they defeated them 109-94 inside Madison Square Garden on Tuesday. But despite the impressive result, all eyes were on James Harden after the Beard suffered an injury to his thumb during the matchup.

While that injury did not affect the veteran’s ability to finish the game, as he finished the game with 20 points, it did cause a bit of concern amongst the fans. Later, it was revealed that Harden had suffered a non-displaced fracture, with his bone still aligned and not shifted.

Feb 9, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden (1) during the second quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the injury would not require surgery, and Harden would soon return to the court. This means that head coach Kenny Atkinson decided to sit out the point guard as a precaution, rather than anything else.

This should come as a huge relief to the Cavaliers faithful, who well and truly know how devastating a major injury would’ve been at this point during the season. Although it’s only been a few games into the James Harden-Donovan Mitchell era in Cleveland, it’s looked good so far.

And no one would want that to end so soon. Now that it’s confirmed that the injury isn’t too severe, they can relax. More so, with Dennis Schroder holding the water until Harden returns, as the Cavaliers continue their playoff charge, with their next stop being Detroit.