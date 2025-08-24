brand-logo
Not LeBron James, But Kyrie Irving “Would’ve Loved to Develop” Alongside This Laker if Free Will Existed

BySiddharth Rawat

Aug 24, 2025 | 6:15 AM EDT

feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

Kyrie Irving’s latest revelation stirred the NBA discourse yet again, but not for a dazzling handle or a clutch shot. Instead, a candid look back at what could have been. Reflecting on his early years in Cleveland, the star guard opened a window into a choice he never got to make: the chance to develop alongside Kobe Bryant rather than LeBron James.

It’s a striking “what if” in recent NBA history that makes you pause and picture a different path for one of the league’s most gifted scorers. That possibility of Kyrie molding his game next to Kobe rather than LeBron isn’t just a footnote but a fork in the road that could have changed everything. That possibility becomes even more intriguing when considering what Kobe’s influence might have meant for Irving’s evolution.

I had no idea Bron was gonna come back, I had no idea Cleveland was gonna welcome him back,” Kyrie recalled in a recent Twitch stream, describing the moment Cleveland signed LeBron in 2014. “During that time when I was in Cleveland, I had no say in what was going on. I was a young player… The reason why I say I would’ve loved to play with Kobe is because I would’ve loved to have started my career with— I love Cleveland, don’t get me wrong, I’m appreciative of all that they’ve done for me — but at the same time, I would’ve loved to choose the franchise I wanted to go to.

article-image

via Imago

That longing speaks to something more than a partnership; it hints at a player’s desire to shape his own path. Irving spoke of appreciation for the Cavaliers but lamented not having the freedom to choose and align himself with a mentor like Bryant during those crucial early years. It feels almost poetic for a player whose identity has often centered on independence and control.

And that’s where the story deepens: this isn’t just about missed timing. It’s about what Kobe’s presence could have meant for Kyrie’s mindset, habits, and even the trajectory of his championships: a contrast that sets the stage for a fascinating exploration.

The Mamba Factor

A hypothetical Kobe-Kyrie pairing would have been as much about mentorship as fit. By then, Bryant, already a two-time Finals MVP and seasoned champion, had never been paired with an above-average point guard during his prime. Irving’s ability to create space off the dribble would have perfectly complemented his playstyle. Imagine late-game Lakers possessions orchestrated by Kobe Bryant, drawing doubles, and a young Kyrie Irving punishing the gaps or vice versa.

article-image

USA Today via Reuters

What’s your perspective on:

Would Kyrie have thrived more under Kobe's mentorship than LeBron's leadership in Cleveland?

Have an interesting take?

Beyond the X’s and O’s, the cultural fit might have been even more intriguing. Both players share a reputation for intense preparation, layered personalities, and a sometimes polarizing relationship with the media. Under Kobe’s wing, Irving’s development might have followed a different trajectory: perhaps steadier, perhaps sharper, maybe even more decorated.

Even in hindsight, the fascination lingers. Would the Lakers have been contenders sooner if that pairing had materialized? Would Kyrie have avoided the turbulence that followed his career in Boston and Brooklyn? Or was the LeBron chapter always destined to shape him first: as foil, ally, rival?

