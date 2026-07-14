“Not Many Courses in Golden State”: LeBron James Reminded of Warriors Drawback Despite Draymond Green Pitch

For years, LeBron James has made one thing clear whenever he talks about life away from basketball – golf is more than a hobby. The four-time NBA champion once admitted he hoped to play enough after retirement to finally bring his handicap down. That old passion has resurfaced unexpectedly as speculation mounts about where he will suit up for season No. 24.

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2026 ESPYs host Marcello Hernandez on ESPN’s First Take on Tuesday made a pitch to James, and it was centered on his next favorite sport.

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“I think it’s very simple, LeBron. Florida, right? Towards the end of your career, Florida. Taxes, golf,” Hernandez said. “I mean, it feels like a no-brainer, doesn’t it? And you already went back to Cleveland, going back to Miami. You know? We would love to have him. All the Latinos love LeBron. … A lot of courses in Florida. Not that many courses in Golden State. There’s a bridge, but you can’t quite play golf there.”

“I think Florida is a no-brainer,” he continued. “You go to Florida to retire. You know what I mean? You go there, you have the sun, boat. You know what I mean? Come on. That’s my pitch.”

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Draymond Green confirmed that he personally pitched LeBron James on joining the Warriors while the two spent time together in Puerto Rico during a golf trip. Speaking on his podcast, Green admitted he took advantage of their time together. Although he didn’t reveal every detail of what he told James, reports indicate that his message centered on the chance to compete for another championship and playing alongside Stephen Curry.

Curry also publicly acknowledged that he wants LeBron in Golden State. When asked about the rumors, Curry said: “Hopefully it happens.” He added that LeBron has earned the right to carefully evaluate every option after everything he’s accomplished in the league.

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What’s Next for LeBron James?

Everything points toward a decision coming soon. According to Chris Haynes, Rich Paul has said LeBron now has “all the information needed” and has entered the phase where teams have finished making their presentations.

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Brian Windhorst also reported that LeBron has been privately contacting players on interested teams, with those conversations filtering back to front offices. As things stand, Cleveland remains the favorite according to many insiders, although Golden State is widely viewed as the strongest challenger. Miami and Philadelphia also remain in contention.

His desire to play for a championship contender and not a rebuilding team has been a deciding factor.