“Not My Choice”: Anthony Black Sends Cryptic Reply to Fan’s ‘Don’t Leave’ Plea as Magic Extension Deadline Looms

Anthony Black has given Orlando Magic fans another reason to worry about his future. The 22-year-old’s latest social media interaction has only added to the uncertainty. With the deadline for a rookie-scale extension approaching, the young guard responded to a fan’s plea to stay in Orlando with a brief message.

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The four-word response suggested his future may not be entirely in his hands. A Magic fan commented “Don’t leave please” on Black’s latest Instagram (@antdumps) post.

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His response was short: “Not my choice, twin.”

Anthony Black kept it short and didn’t elaborate on the behind-the-scenes. But the timing of the exchange has drawn attention as the Orlando side is currently evaluating a long-term commitment to one of its emerging young players.

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Before we get to the gist of the negotiation, let’s turn some pages back on Black’s Magic run.

The Florida side selected Anthony Black sixth overall in the 2023 NBA Draft. In the next three seasons, he steadily expanded his role. Especially in the last season, the guard took a massive leap in his offensive production. Thus, we enter the negotiation drama.

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Black averaged 15.0 ppg (9.4 ppg in the previous season), 3.8 rpg, and 3.7 apg in 64 games during the 2025-26 season. It was a considerable jump from the previous season. This left the front office in a complicated spot. They have to decide on how much to invest in him while also managing an expensive core.

To be clear, both parties haven’t reached any agreement.

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So it leaves Anthony Black on course to finish his fourth year in the league as a restricted free agent in the summer of 2027. The Magic still has the right to match a qualifying offer from another team. In short, the team can still retain control over his future even if negotiations stretch into next summer.

The financial question is where the two parties will find the middle ground.

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Marc Stein reported that Anthony Black’s contract talks were being framed in part by Brandin Podziemski’s $22 million annual deal, while Orlando had not shown a willingness to match it. The Dubs guard managed to pull off a 5-year, $110 million deal. Guess what? Both stars have the same agent, Bill Duffy. Black, who scored more than Podz, has all the reasons to ask that.

Orlando’s financial position complicates matters.

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The team offers the majority of its salary to Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, Desmond Bane, and Jalen Suggs. Their combined salaries leave the front office with less room to maneuver when deciding what to offer to Anthony Black.

Moreover, the team has already been inching closer to the second apron. Current cap projections put Orlando roughly $2.5 million below that line for 2026–27. Although a rising salary cap in 2027-28 could provide some breathing room, it would not automatically solve the problem.

Black’s Instagram reply does not confirm that Orlando intends to trade him or that he wants to leave.

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However, it does leave room for concern among fans who have watched him develop into a more important part of the rotation. If the sides cannot agree on a number before the deadline, the Magic can still negotiate later. But the possibility of outside interest will become more relevant as restricted free agency approaches.

If the guard further explodes this season, then his value could further go up. It’s only a treat to have a young guard who can defend multiple positions. The Los Angeles Lakers, LA Clippers, and San Antonio Spurs are potential names to watch. Importantly, no confirmed pursuit has been reported.

For now, Anthony Black remains an Orlando player, and the franchise still has a path to retain him.

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The next step is whether the two sides can settle on an extension.