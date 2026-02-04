“Not My Wife”: Joel Embiid Announces Major Motivation After All-Star Snub

After finishing in the lottery last year, the Philadelphia 76ers have painstakingly returned to form, and superstar center Joel Embiid is a big reason why. However, with the recent NBA All-Star snub news hanging over him, Embiid revealed his goal to clinch the one thing that has eluded him.

“I don’t need any validation from anybody,” Embiid told reporters before the Golden State Warriors game. “I’m happy where I’m at. I’m excited to be playing every night. If that didn’t happen, who cares? … I’ve already accomplished everything. There’s only one thing missing for me. Not my wife, but another ring.”

Embiid’s voice had that edge today, something that had been missing for the last few months. However, despite multiple All-Star and All-NBA appearances, an MVP award, and nearly every individual accolade in the books, it seems like the Cameroonian has a renewed perspective on success in the NBA.

Back in 2023, Embiid announced that he’d do “whatever it takes” to win a championship. That statement sparked trade rumors suggesting he should leave for a better team to elevate his career prospects. However, a lot has changed durability-wise since that statement, and the 76ers have shown immense patience with him.

Embiid has shown flashes of MVP caliber after a disastrous 2024-25 season. The center had dropped to a respectable 23.8 points per game after averaging over 34.7 in 2023-24. However, he played just 19 games due to a myriad of injuries, including complications with his knee.

Now, after a lengthy offseason managing his injuries and starting the season slowly, the center has had a resurgence, playing second fiddle to the ascending Tyrese Maxey. The 76ers are on a roll and have much more success with Embiid in the lineup, going 18-11 when he plays.

Given his strong performance, the All-Star snub seemed questionable.

Voices around the league rally behind Joel Embiid after All-Star omission

Joel Embiid’s snub from the All-Star team drew a lot of attention, especially given that the center plays in the significantly weaker Eastern Conference. And the quality of the stars selected is lower than that of Embiid. Former Washington Wizards star Gilbert Arenas was one of the loudest, reacting with outright disbelief and questioning Adam Silver and the coaches’ standards.

“Naw this ain’t it,” Arenas posted on X. “Can someone tap me when the REAL ALLSTAR list is out 🤦🏾‍♂️ a one legged embiid is playing better than HALF this list 🤔 ill rather watch him limp up and down then some of these guys (NO Disrespect) 💯.”

Even renowned skills trainer Drew Hanlen, someone who’s worked with Embiid in the past, chimed in, calling his snub, along with Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard’s, an “absolute joke.”

All-Star snubs happen every year, and the coaches often vote in ways that the media and fans don’t understand. This, combined with the fact that Maxey was a starter, might have helped shift sentiment around the league toward giving the 76ers, the No. 6 seed, more than one All-Star.

Playoff failures have haunted Embiid his entire career, and with a revived 76ers supporting cast, the hope is that he can finally make that signature run this season.