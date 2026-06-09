“Not Taking Anybody Over Me”: LeBron James Makes Case for Why He’d Be Every GM’s First Pick

The league’s never-ending debate is back again. The NBA’s GOAT debate has largely become a two-man argument between LeBron James and Michael Jordan. Many former players and analysts insist that legends such as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson, Bill Russell, Larry Bird, and Wilt Chamberlain deserve serious consideration as well.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

James’ career, which has spanned for 23 years, has seen him win everything in the NBA. He came into the league as an 18-year-old and was widely regarded as ‘The Chosen One.’ Every time, he has proven why he is one of the best to ever grace an NBA court. Although many may have their own opinions on the GOAT debate, James believes that his game would make him a top choice in a pool of the greatest players.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m not taking nobody over me,” the four-time MVP added. “There’s no question. But I think Mike will say the same thing. Kobe will say the same thing. Magic will say the same thing. Bird will say the same thing. Shaq could say the same thing. The late great Wilt. Kareem. I don’t think none of us are going to take somebody else. If there’s a general manager and he’s eyeballing all of us on a baseline, with the No. 1 pick, it’s gonna be hard not to take me, champ.”

James’ acknowledgement of the legends that came before him is there to see, but he is backing himself as he has always done. He joined the NBA right after high school, and while this has been done before, not many came in straight from HS with the expectations of a city on them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jordan came into the league and played brilliantly, but he had to wait for the Chicago Bulls to draft Scottie Pippen to lead them to the NBA Finals. James, on the other hand, led a Cavs roster without any other renowned star to an NBA Finals appearance in his fourth season.

ADVERTISEMENT

While he is still two rings behind Jordan, he has other records that show how complete a player he is. He broke the NBA’s all-time scoring record in 2023 and continues to add to it every passing game. It took 38 years for someone to break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s record, but at the pace he is still playing, James is expected to place the record to somewhere it will be tough for any player to break.

His electric gameplay has brought a lot of eyes to the game of basketball. Throughout his 23-year stint in the league, he has played for three teams. Having won two with the Miami Heat and one each with the Cleveland Cavaliers and the LA Lakers, his influence on the game cannot be ignored.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You ask somebody that grew up in the Jordan era, they’re gonna say Jordan,” James said. “You ask somebody who grew up in the LeBron era they’re still gonna say Jordan. Listen, to each his own,” he says. “I can tell you this. I never step my feet in another man’s shoes, saying, ‘OK, well, sh-t, I got to do better than him.’ My journey is my journey. I do what I do. I know what I’ve brought to the table. From a basketball standpoint, an inspiring standpoint, an influential standpoint, I know I can walk in any room.”

Many LeBron supporters argue that no player has maintained superstar-level play for as long while carrying such a large offensive burden. His famous 2016 championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers after overcoming a 3-1 deficit against the Golden State Warriors is often cited as one of the greatest accomplishments in league history.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many fans believe Jordan’s combination of winning, scoring, defense, competitiveness, and cultural impact remains unmatched. For decades, His Airness has been the benchmark against which every superstar is measured. While it is often difficult to debate who between the two is the greatest ever, a few legends of the game have chimed in on this debate in the past.

NBA legends give their vote between LeBron James and Michael Jordan

The debate has divided the NBA world. However, few opinions carry more weight than Magic Johnson’s because he played against Jordan and witnessed multiple eras firsthand. Magic has repeatedly said Jordan remains his GOAT. In 2025, he stated:

ADVERTISEMENT

“I love LeBron, but he’s not Michael Jordan.”

Although he praised LeBron’s longevity and accomplishments, he still argued that Jordan’s peak and overall impact put him ahead.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shaquille O’Neal has offered several different perspectives. At times, Shaq has said there is “no debate” and sided with Jordan. However, he also believes the conversation unfairly ignores Kareem and other dominant centers. Shaq has even argued that comparing players by position makes more sense than forcing everyone into a single GOAT ranking.

Interestingly, Michael Jordan himself has often rejected the entire GOAT discussion. In recent comments, he argued that greatness spans generations and that comparing players from different eras is difficult because each generation builds upon the previous one. Jordan’s stance is essentially that the game evolves and that players should respect the legends who came before them rather than obsess over a single GOAT designation.

Imago Credit: IMAGN

Jordan has often tried to drift away from these conversations and has several times given James flowers for his contributions to the game of basketball.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even James himself has shown his admiration for Jordan. When the two met at the 2022 All-Star games, James and Jordan shared a warm embrace. The 41-year-old spoke about the moment on an episode of ‘The Pat McAfee Show.’

“That was dope,” James said. “That’s straight respect, admiration and me, for sure, I wear 23 because of MJ. And the inspiration that he gave me as a kid in Akron, Ohio, who don’t have much inspiration in your hometown.”

While he has always maintained his respect for the greats, James has always backed himself in any all-time conversation. He is yet to make a decision on his return for another season, but if he doesn’t, the league will certainly miss him, as such is the impact he has on the game.