“Not That Special”: Bronny James on Playing With Father After LeBron’s Strong Claim

For most young players, sharing an NBA court with one of the best players, LeBron James, would have to be a career-defining moment. However, if you go by the name Bronny “last name” James, then you can brush it off and call it routine. The 21-year-old guard, after a standout performance against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday, made his stance clear about playing with his father, even as the four-time champion struggled to describe how much the moment meant to him.

Bronny logged 13 minutes in the Lakers’ 137-130 road win against the Pacers, a game the Purple and Gold struggled with injuries to Marcus Smart, Rui Hachimura, and Deandre Ayton. He was called into the rotation and played a prominent role alongside his father, and after the game, the second-year guard was asked what it felt like to share the court with LeBron James: “I’ve been around him and basketball at the same time for a while now, so it’s not that special,” Bronny said after the game, per The Athletic’s Dan Woike. “The first couple times were, of course, but it’s my second year now. And I’m just trying to prove myself.”

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It was a measured, almost disarming response. One that gave fans a telling window into the mindset of a player who has spent his entire life demystifying the legend everyone else sees. Where the world watches LeBron with reverence, Bronny watches him reach for dairy-free vanilla ice cream after games. He teases him for being “extra” when he stomps and pounds his chest after a big play. To him, the GOAT is just dad.

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That normalcy appeared to fuel his performance. Against Indiana, he played with composure that belied his limited NBA experience, moving with confidence, the kind that head coach JJ Redick and the coaching staff had been looking for. “Feels good,” he said simply. “You know, just go out there and play my game, be confident in myself. That’s what I always wanted to do.”

The Pacers game was exactly the kind of test that matters. It was not a garbage-time cameo or a blowout, but rather a competitive win, propelled by Luka Doncic’s 43 points, six rebounds, and seven assists. And where the team needed energy from its bench, Bronny james delivered with four points, two steals, one block, and a LeBron-like dunk. This season, he has now appeared in 33 games, averaging 7.2 minutes and shooting 40.3% from the field and 40% from the 3-point line.

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Meanwhile, at the postgame podium, LeBron James was anything but composed. Speaking to The Athletic’s Dan Woike, the four-time champion reflected on watching his son step up in a game that required him. “Real, meaningful minutes. I couldn’t dream of better. I couldn’t dream of something better than that. Just couldn’t,” LeBron said. “For him to go out and, I mean, obviously he’s shown over this almost two years, year and a half, his progression. And why he belongs in this league. And what he can do in this league. So, just proud of him. I’m super proud of him. And he belongs. He belongs.”

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LeBron James Makes the Case for Why Bronny Belongs in the NBA

LeBron’s conviction that his son belongs in the league is not simply a father’s boast. It is rooted in a journey that could have ended before it truly began. In 2023, during a USC practice, Bronny collapsed after he suffered cardiac arrest caused by a congenital heart defect. He was hospitalised, his basketball future suddenly uncertain, and the fact that he returned, got himself back into shape, earned a spot in the draft, and is now logging meaningful minutes in a playoff push is, by LeBron’s account, the whole point.

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“Like I said before, the kid, he doesn’t have to do this,” LeBron told The Athletic. “After having the situation that he had, you think he had to really work his way to get back in shape and play basketball? He could have been like ‘Man, f*** this.’ I’m gonna do anything I want.”

Imago Feb 20, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) celebrates victory over the Portland Trail Blazers with his son guard Bronny James (9) at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Instead, Bronny chose the work, and LeBron traced that back to something deeper than basketball. “We come from Akron, Ohio, where ain’t s*** really given to you,” he said. “That’s where we come from. That’s what he’s cut from.” The endorsement did not stop with LeBron, as coach Redick, who has consistently described getting Bronny into elite physical shape as the primary obstacle between him and a consistent role, offered his own stamp of approval after the Pacers game. “Felt like this was a game we really needed him,” Redick said. “His athleticism, his defense … we saw it last year, and we’re seeing it again this year, just his growth as a player.”

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That growth is also visible in the G League, where Bronny has averaged 15.3 points and 3.5 assists across 12 games with the South Bay Lakers this season. In the end, the Pacers game captured something that all the historical framing around the first father-son duo in NBA history has sometimes obscured: Bronny James is not trying to share in LeBron’s legacy. He is building his own. His father can barely contain his pride. His coach is leaning on him in real games. And Bronny himself? He is just trying to prove he belongs, not to the world watching, but to himself. And as he told Fox Sports at the end of last season, when asked what he most wanted people to take from his rookie year: “That I belong. That’s all I’ve been trying to prove.”It turns out that much has not changed, even if the nerves around playing with dad certainly have.