“Not Yet”: Jayson Tatum Makes Honest Admission About Achilles Recovery Amid Celtics’ Hot Start

The Boston Celtics have emerged as one of the strongest teams in the Eastern Conference, topping the ladder. But Jayson Tatum still believes he has another level to reach. Nearly 18 months after rupturing his right Achilles, the All-NBA forward has returned to his familiar zone. An elite scorer. Yet, despite the Celtics’ impressive start, Tatum has admitted that he is not completely recovered.

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He offered an update on how much longer his rehabilitation could take. It also meant things could only get better from here.

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“No, not yet. I’m getting there, though,” Tatum said when a reporter asked whether he finally felt 100% physically. This was right after the Celtics demolished the Mavs 131-94. JT finished with 32 points, 6 rebounds, and 6 assists in just 30 minutes.

Reporter further asked what it would take for him to consider himself fully recovered.

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“Just time. Done a lot of research on Achilles rehab and stuff like that, and a lot of the specialists and researchers say a lot of guys 12 months after they come back is when they kind of feel it. Obviously, I came back a little early, but per the research and stuff like that, I’m still kind of in return-to-play phase, even though I came back a little early. I think it’s just time. Like, probably, I don’t know how many games I’ve played since I came back, but probably 40-ish. So, feel a little bit better every single day, and that’s the goal, and I’m starting to get there, hopefully sooner than later.”

Jayson Tatum’s comments provide context to his return timeline.

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He ruptured his right Achilles during the 2025 Eastern Conference semifinals against the New York Knicks and made his comeback in March 2026, less than a year after surgery.

He later acknowledged that he had returned at roughly 80% of his capacity, despite previously insisting that he would wait until he was fully ready.

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Through the 2026–27 season, Tatum is averaging 26.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, and a career-high 7.5 assists across 12 games. His increased playmaking and ability to draw fouls show how he is adapting while continuing his recovery.

Meanwhile, the Celtics have hardly struggled.

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The Celtics are 11–2 and sit near the top of the Eastern Conference after an offseason trade brought Paul George into the fold. George’s presence has added another reliable scoring option, while Boston’s perimeter spacing and defensive production have helped the team establish itself as a contender.

Jayson Tatum’s recovery timeline also gives the Celtics something to monitor as the season progresses. His 12-month post-return benchmark would arrive around March 2027, just ahead of the final stretch of the regular season.

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For now, Tatum is not claiming to be back at his best.

But with Boston already winning and his physical condition improving gradually, the Celtics can afford to be patient. Their franchise star is working toward a full recovery.