Nothing Is Changing in Warriors Front Office as Stephen Curry Issues Health Update

For quite some time, the question that is haunting Stephen Curry is not about the fifth ring, but about his retirement. Going into this off-season, the Warriors’ superstar made it clear: “Leave me alone this summer.” Despite this sentiment, the 4x NBA champion is aging soon; it will be a wrap, and we won’t get to see his mesmerizing shooting followed by a night-night celebration. Since there have been 0 free agent signings from the front office, this update from Curry might urge them to act quickly.

In a candid conversation, while answering the retirement question, we also got a glimpse of the scary part that keeps the 37-year-old awake. Talking to Speedy Morman, the Baby Faced Assassin spoke about a lot of things. From his friendship with Drake to not caring about his net worth status. Which once again outlined his humble nature that everyone adores. Staying true to his previous retirement stance, Curry admitted he is “taking it in two-year chunks.” Incidentally, that’s also when his current Warriors contract expires. Apart from that, what else could be the hardest thing?

“But mostly the off-seasons for me are the hardest than the like in-season experience. Because once you get into the 82 games, like it’s repetition, it’s you know what you need to do, practice, off days, you love playing, and the games are the most fun. Like if you get hurt in the middle of the season and you have to do like when you’re walking off the court and know something’s wrong with you, that’s the worst feeling in the world.” For the Warriors fans, injuries during important games feel haunting.

Either Kevin Durant’s Achilles injury, or more recently, the hamstring injury against the Wolves in Game 1 to Stephen Curry that dashed their playoff hopes. “Because all you’re thinking about is the rehab process, like it, and I’m talking all the different severity of it. It could be a week thing… rehab’s scary, and you don’t want to do it, but you know how hard it is.” That’s why on the Complex YouTube channel, he confessed when he exactly plans to stay away.

“So if I can get through off seasons, like I feel like that’s the kind of marker to how long I can push it. But to answer your question, I just want to be in a position where I’ve accomplished or I put myself in a position where I can say I’ve done everything I can to, you know, get everything out of this game. And hopefully I have, you know, my health and the choice to say I’m good. I’m good. I don’t I’m not nowhere close to that.” Speaking about being nowhere close, that is exactly the situation that the Warriors’ front office is dealing with.

Mike Dunleavy adds a familiar name to probably extend Stephen Curry’s retirement plans

Warriors are interested in bringing Al Horford, who apparently mulls over retirement talks. The next option on their list is former Warriors star De’Anthony Melton. However, the hold up seems to be because of there being no resolution to Jonathan Kuminga’s exit plans. Currently, he has a qualifying offer on the table, but his camp is reportedly pushing for a four-year deal worth $25–30 million annually. The trade packages, too, aren’t sweet enough for Mike Dunleavy, the GM, to accept. But there is some good news.

The Golden State is looking to add Stephen Curry‘s brother to the roster, and it’s just not because of the family connection. NBA insider Anthony Slater of ESPN reported on the development. “They like him as a backcourt fit next to Stephen Curry and have identified Seth Curry, Steph’s brother, as a needed bench shooter with an obvious family tie.” While one Curry will lead the lineup, the other will come from the bench. Seth played for the Charlotte Hornets last season. He’s currently an unrestricted free agent.

During his previous stint, Seth appeared in 68 games for the Hornets last season. He averaged 6.5 points while shooting 47.8% from the field, 45.6% from beyond the arc. So, another name added to the wishlist after Horford and Melton. But when these free agents sign with the team is anyone’s guess at this point.