“Nothing Is Going In”: Joel Embiid Opens Up After Shocking Night Without a Field Goal Spoils LeBron James’ Cleveland Return

The Philadelphia 76ers had a night of historic offensive stagnation. Returning home for the first time after rejecting the Cavs, LeBron James had his fifth lowest-scoring game in his 24-year career. And for only the second time in his career, Joel Embiid failed to make a single field goal. Without their offensive displays, the Cleveland Cavaliers had an easy 119-95 win and also snapped the Sixers’ five-game winning streak.

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It was in 2019 against the Raptors when the Cameroonian went scoreless for the first time in his career (0-11). Tonight Joel Embiid played just 25 minutes, did not play in the final quarter, and missed all nine of his field goal attempts and both his shots from beyond the arc.

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“I believe in myself, but when you’re in these moments and nothing is going in, whether it’s three, big range, everything, layups, it’s hard to just not look at yourself and be down,” Embiid said after the game. “But yeah, you gotta keep going and stay up and keep walking.”

This season, Joel Embiid has hit just three of 26 from the three-point line and has a career low of 11.5%. Even his FG% of 41.3% is a career low for the Sixers center. Tonight it was not just him who struggled to score against the Cavaliers. LeBron James finished with eight points (on 3-of-12 shooting with six turnovers). Philly converted just 36 percent of its field goals and 25 percent from three-point range.

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Embiid also spoke about the team needing its offense to come together.

“Yeah, I think we have a lot. I said last year, and I said every day, we got a long way to go. Especially our half-court offense. It just feels like everything is crowded. So we just gotta find a way to get advantages so that we can take advantage of them. So yeah, just trying to get a few easy ones for each other. I think a lot of it just ends in an iso, and we just stand and watch.”

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“But yeah, it’s been a hard time. But we also have those moments where the ball is just moving. And tonight was just one of those nights. We didn’t make the key shots, especially when we cut the lead down. And you know, that play was tight.”

The reflection came after Cleveland wasted no time taking control of the game, setting the tone with an explosive start. The Cavaliers opened with a 19-4 run and carried that momentum into the first quarter, building a commanding 33-22 advantage. Their early dominance put Philadelphia on the back foot, as Joel Embiid went 0-for-7 from the field.

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Despite that, the 76ers refused to go away quietly. They gradually fought their way back and made things interesting in the third quarter. The Sixers trimmed the deficit to just two points at 67-65, briefly putting pressure on Cleveland and raising hopes of a potential comeback. However, the Cavs quickly shut down that threat. They regained control, closed the third quarter with a decisive 24-9 run, and entered the final period firmly in command.

From there, Cleveland never looked back and continued to dictate the pace, stretching their advantage to as many as 25 points in the fourth quarter. Philadelphia struggled to find answers as the Cavaliers pulled away and turned a competitive stretch into a comfortable finish.

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They also controlled the battle on the boards, outrebounding the 76ers by 14. That advantage helped Cleveland maintain possession, limit second chances, and reinforce its dominance throughout the contest. Overall, a fast start, a crucial third-quarter surge, and superior rebounding proved too much for Philadelphia to overcome.

Despite the loss, the Sixers remain top with an 8-2 record. And even Joel Embiid’s teammate made sure to remove any concerns about the loss tonight.

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“We’ve done a good job,” Tyrese Maxey said. “We’re 8-2. I don’t want to dwell on it too bad.”

Next up, the Philadelphia face the Chicago Bulls, who are winless in their last six.