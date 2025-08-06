“Nothing to See Here”: LeBron James Going Through Noticeable Change Amid Clear Terms to Lakers

“Yes, sir! I’m getting there,” said LeBron James after displaying a much-improved swing on the golf course. The 40-year-old has now joined the elite alumni, consisting of names like Michael Jordan, Stephen Curry, etc., who took up golf while simultaneously juggling their NBA career. For LeBron, who is far from being as experienced as the other two NBA legends, every bit of improvement counts. Fans would certainly believe him, but they would also want to hear that he is getting better from other sources. Fortunately, one netizen was willing to help out.

An Instagram user by the name of ‘whojungwoo’ has recently been highlighting LeBron’s golf outings. His recent Instagram story repeated that, as it showed the NBA star once again returning to the green field. The clip featured LeBron positioning himself to hit the ball from a high point, take a swing, and then see it go far, far ahead. ‘whojungwoo’ hyped LeBron up after the shot, yelling, “Oh god. Yes sir!”. He also wrote a caption on the video that read, “Alright…. @kingjames IMPROVING WAY TOO FAST 😂ME and @ernieramos NEED TO GET LESSONS NOW…..”.

LeBron James later reposted that story on his Instagram account, with a few words of his own, “Nah. I’m chillin. Nothing to see here. lol,“ for his 159 million followers.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

It is no secret that LeBron James still has a lot to learn, as he continues to be reminded by his other NBA peers. Back in early July, Stephen Curry, who has been playing golf since the age of 10, joked around by mimicking LeBron’s bad swing. The gallery instantly recognized it, since the viral clip of the Lakers star’s previous poor swing had gone viral. Despite engaging in the playful mockery, Curry also praised his peer by saying, “Unbelievable impersonation of my guy Bron’s follow-through in the golf swing. But we all want to welcome LeBron James to the world of golf because the game needs you, big fella”.

AD

Weeks later, Jayson Tatum became the next person to highlight his criticism of the NBA All-Time Scorer’s golf skills. A viral clip showed him reacting to one of LeBron’s swings. As soon as the Lakers star hit the ball, Tatum squinted his eyes and put out a smile, apparently trying to take in what he just saw. He later said, “You know what, I’m just happy. I’m happy my guy’s out there. It’s been a long time coming”. Tatum said simply getting out there and experiencing the game is part of the process of falling in love with it. As for the swing specifically, all he said was “Loosen up a little bit. But, you’re gonna figure it out”.

LeBron James probably wished that Steph and Tatum saw his recent swing, right? After all, his new stance certainly seemed to be more relaxed, and he seemed to have gotten a better grasp of how to hit a ball over the green plain. Perhaps LeBron took the Boston Celtics star’s advice to heart. Or, he might be more relaxed now, having made his eventual exit terms clear to everyone.

LeBron James Continues Putting The Lakers On Notice Despite Luka Doncic’s Desire

With LeBron James set to turn 41 at the end of this year, it is no secret that the 4x NBA champion’s playing tenure is coming to an end. LeBron knows this, too, which led him to be harsher with his team. Tensions between the player and the Lakers popped up ever since his agent, Rich Paul, made it clear that LeBron would be willing to leave the team if they do not build themselves up to a championship competing caliber. This left the Lakers front office conflicted, who were prioritizing a long-term future by building up a team around Luka Doncic. While the additions of DeAndre Ayton and Marcus Smart have ignited some new hope, it is still not enough for the 40-year-old.

ESPN’s Dave McMenamin recently reported, on NBA Today, that “I’ve been told that the statement that Rich Paul gave to Shams Charania back in June, when LeBron opted in, still stands, that LeBron and his representatives will be monitoring the Lakers’ moves because they recognise that there’s very limited time left in his career and he wants to compete for championships”.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

LeBron James might not have left the team by now. He might not do it in the ongoing off-season. However, the recent remarks made it clear that if he feels the Lakers aren’t performing well in the early part of the 2025-26 season, he will have to make a call.

Seeing LeBron leave isn’t something people want. Especially Luka Doncic. After all, according to the Dallas Hoops Journal. “Dončić wants LeBron to retire from the NBA with the Lakers. The Slovenian has often stated that James was the player he watched most during his childhood. The former Dallas Mavericks superstar enjoyed playing alongside James last season and believes the Lakers can contend for a championship next season.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

However, no one can control the veteran’s desires. Time is limited for him to secure another championship and reach the same level as other NBA legends, such as Kobe Bryant and Magic Johnson. Therefore, people may not like it if he leaves, but they can sympathize with his plight.

Well, each person has a task at hand now. Luka Doncic has to ensure the Lakers are up to a level that pleases LeBron. The latter, meanwhile, can continue to work on his golf swing and improve his reputation!