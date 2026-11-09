“Nothing to Talk About”: Jaylen Brown Shuts Door on Jayson Tatum Ahead of Highly Anticipated 76ers vs. Celtics Showdown

Jaylen Brown had some curveballs thrown at him during the post-game interview. But he didn’t flinch. Amid the red-hot Tatum-Brown drama, JB reiterated his position clearly. Tuesday’s meeting between the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics will bring Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum together as opponents for the first time in an official NBA game.

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But if anyone expects the former teammates to put their differences aside before tipoff, they will only be disappointed.

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Following the Sixers’ 127-121 win over the Bulls, a reporter stirred the hot, boiling pot. He asked Jaylen Brown if he had spoken to Tatum since their separation.

His answer was brief: “Nope.”

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The reporter came back stronger, asking whether he planned to approach Tatum before the game. He was successful, as Brown said little more than a single-word response.

“Nothing to talk about. He’s on his side; I’m on my side. We’re both trying to win. So it’s nothing to talk about,” Jaylen Brown said.

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The reporter further asked about the people in Boston he remained close to and whom he was “excited” to talk to.

“I love Boston. Boston’s a great city. A lot of people I developed a relationship with, I am just focusing on what’s in front of me right now, and that’s the most important.”

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The distance between the two stars has been building since Brown’s move to Philadelphia. Tatum had previously played down suggestions of a feud, saying there was no beef between them. Brown, however, took a different approach when discussing Tatum’s response to the situation, making a pointed reference to the Celtics star’s PR team.

His most memorable remark came with a warning that quickly became a talking point.

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“There’s no beef, but it might be a little lamb chops and some gravy. He should stay ready at all times.”

The line added an extra layer of intrigue to the impending matchup.

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Jaylen Brown was no longer speaking about a teammate with whom he had shared championship ambitions; he was addressing a player he would now have to beat.

There is also plenty at stake beyond the personal history.

Philadelphia enters the showdown at 9-2, while Boston sits at 8-2, placing both teams among the Eastern Conference’s early frontrunners. Brown has made a productive start with his new team, averaging 22.3 points per game. He followed that up with 29 points against Chicago, helping the 76ers secure another win before the trip to face Boston.

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The two players have not shared the floor against each other since the move.

Preseason scheduling and rest decisions prevented them from meeting in either of the exhibition games, leaving Tuesday’s contest as their first competitive head-to-head encounter. That makes the game a different kind of test for both players, particularly after spending years learning each other’s tendencies in practice and during playoff runs.

Jaylen Brown’s familiarity with Tatum could also become important defensively.

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He is expected to take on a significant assignment against his former teammate, whose scoring ability and versatility make him one of Boston’s central offensive weapons. Brown knows the habits Tatum developed during their time together. But that familiarity does not guarantee he can stop him. Tatum, meanwhile, knows Brown’s strengths just as well.

Most of all, fans can expect some jawing between the two, making it a must-watch showdown.

Their individual battle could shape the game, but neither team can afford to lose sight of the larger standings.

Jaylen Brown has made it clear that he does not intend to manufacture a reunion before tipoff. The conversation can wait.

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On Tuesday, the former teammates will finally meet on opposite sides of the court, and whatever remains unsaid will have to compete with 48 minutes of basketball.