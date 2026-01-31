“Now or Never” – Warriors Receive Giannis Trade Ultimatum That Puts Draymond Green at Risk

Who knows if Joe Lacob will open the vault for Giannis Antetokounmpo? If he does, the Golden State Warriors could pull off a blockbuster with the Milwaukee Bucks. The Dubs are staring at a critical crossroads. With Stephen Curry at 17 seasons, Draymond Green aging, and Jimmy Butler looming as a potential free agent, Golden State must plan for a future that balances championship ambition with long term stability.

“It sure feels like now or never for the Warriors,” The Athletic’s latest report read. The Dubs can put four first-round picks on the table right now, along with two rising pieces in Jonathan Kuminga and Brandin Podziemski, both of whom fit neatly into the Milwaukee Bucks long term vision.

Financially, the math lines up. A Jimmy Butler for Giannis Antetokounmpo framework clears salary without gymnastics, giving the Warriors a clean entry point with the Bucks. After that, the real muscle comes from draft control. Per ESPN, Golden State can place four first-round picks on the table immediately, plus swap rights stretching across seven seasons.

A hypothetical bundle could include outright picks in 2026, 2028, 2030, and 2032, a 2031 swap, and additional value created by flipping 2027 and 2029 swap rights to other teams for more assets routed to Milwaukee. Moreover, that long runway matters. By 2028, 2030, and 2032, Stephen Curry would be over 40 and potentially retired. Meanwhile, Draymond Green likely exits the picture by 2030. Those future Warriors picks could land high, which spikes their appeal.

On the flip side, Giannis turns 32 at the start of next season. Therefore, Milwaukee must weigh how realistic it is for him to anchor a title team in Golden State deep into the next decade without Curry.

USA Today via Reuters Dec 13, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives for the basket around Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) during the third quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

At the same time, the Bucks could demand Kuminga as a high ceiling piece, plus even more draft capital. They might even attach the Kyle Kuzma contract to clean their books. Meanwhile, Butler becomes an expiring deal, offering flip potential depending on his ACL recovery.

Add Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody, or Will Richard if talks escalate, with Thanasis Antetokounmpo and his $2.3 million also factored in. If Joe Lacob green-lights it, this package becomes brutally hard to top.

However, those selections project to land late in the draft. And that reality could stall any serious traction. Even so, the race for Giannis Antetokounmpo shifts once the offseason arrives. Teams like the Miami Heat then unlock additional first-round capital, and in turn, may craft an offer that edges past what Lacob & Co. can currently assemble.

Joe Lacob has pushed the urgency meter all the way to its limit. Curry is deep into his 17th season and turns 38 in March, which sharpens every decision for the Warriors. Meanwhile, the Jimmy Butler gamble collapsed after the torn ACL, pushing the franchise toward a bolder reset button. Therefore, a swing for the Greek Freak feels less like fantasy and more like a necessity.

This is where Draymond Green enters the picture. With the veteran forward heading into the final year of his deal next season, Golden State could view him as a pivotal trade chip in talks with the Milwaukee Bucks, bridging the present push with a rapidly approaching future.

Warriors’ need for Giannis Antetokounmpo risks Draymond Green’s future

Anthony Slater reports that as the Golden State Warriors turn up the heat on a Giannis Antetokounmpo pursuit, Stephen Curry stands alone as untouchable. This means every other name is on the table. That includes Draymond Green. The 35-year-old will hold a player option in the final year of his contract next season. Meanwhile, Slater reported that Green is also reportedly “available for the right package.”

Now, Draymond Green addressed the trade talks on Friday. “I’ve been here for 14 years. I have no reason to sit and worry about leaving,” he said. “But if I’m traded, that’s part of the business. So it is what it is. I ain’t losing no sleep though. I slept great last night.”

Draymond Green will earn $25.8 million this season. If the Golden State Warriors push through a Giannis Antetokounmpo deal, his contract becomes key for salary matching. Antetokounmpo is owed $54.1 million, which makes Green a natural piece in the framework. “I’ll be the same as I always am. My phone is always on. I’m always willing to collaborate in any way I can,” Draymond also emphasized.

So, the Warriors are currently in a “do or die” situation. Their only way ahead in the league is seemingly with Giannis on the team. However, factors like rival teams’ bids are going to play a role in reshaping the dream. Meanwhile, Draymond Green finds himself in the trade storm. Whatever happens next will be pure cinema!