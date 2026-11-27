Yaxel Lendeborg looked like one of the most NBA-ready rookies in the league during the opening weeks of the 2026-27 season. But with Stephen Curry sidelined, the Golden State Warriors forward has discovered how difficult it can be to carry an offense without an established superstar drawing defensive attention.

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That change has not gone unnoticed by Gilbert Arenas. Reacting to Lendeborg’s recent struggles, the former NBA All-Star delivered a blunt assessment of the rookie. “Now you’re by yourself, now you look like a rookie,” Arenas said on The Arenas Network podcast.

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It puts a spotlight on a difficult stretch for Lendeborg, whose production and shooting efficiency have dropped since Curry went down with a right oblique tear.

The criticism also raises a bigger question about Lendeborg’s Rookie of the Year campaign: Will he be able to find his early-season form again now that opposing defenses no longer have to worry about Curry?

Lendeborg entered the season with an impressive case for the Rookie of the Year award. Through 18 appearances, he is averaging 19.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 3.6 assists while shooting 45.6% from the field and 35.5% from the three-point range.

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However, those numbers have taken a hit since Curry suffered an oblique tear against the Houston Rockets on November 11. Over the six-game stretch without Golden State’s superstar, Lendeborg has averaged 13.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 3.3 assists while shooting just 33.7% from the field and 16% from beyond the arc.

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The difference is particularly noticeable in his shooting. Lendeborg had been an efficient scorer alongside Curry, but the absence of the Warriors guard has forced the rookie to shoulder a larger offensive responsibility. Defenses can now devote more attention to him, making it harder to find the same quality of opportunities.

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That adjustment has been difficult for Lendeborg himself. Speaking to The Athletic, the rookie acknowledged that he has always played alongside another primary option and is still learning how to handle a heavier offensive burden.

Head coach Steve Kerr has also recognized the challenge. He described the experience as a “great learning process,” explaining that opponents are now assigning their best defenders to Lendeborg and preparing their defensive schemes around him when Curry is unavailable.

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Lendeborg did offer a positive response in Golden State’s 129-110 win over the Sacramento Kings on November 25. After missing practice because of an illness, the rookie returned to the lineup and finished with 15 points, eight rebounds, two assists, and three steals in 31 minutes.

He shot 6-of-11 from the field, a 54.5% clip, although he missed all three of his attempts from beyond the arc. It was an encouraging performance after his difficult stretch, even if it did not fully erase his recent shooting struggles.

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The Warriors also benefited from a balanced offensive effort. De’Anthony Melton led the team with 24 points, while Gui Santos added 22 off the bench. Golden State had 37 assists and made 20 three-pointers, showing that the team could find production from several players without Curry.

Still, Lendeborg’s ability to become a consistent offensive centerpiece remains an important part of his development. His early-season numbers suggest he has the talent to become a major contributor, but the adjustment to being a primary option is exposing areas of his game that need work.

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Rookies providing a strong Rookie of the Year race

Lendeborg is not the only rookie enjoying a productive season, but Sacramento’s Darius Acuff Jr. has emerged as a particularly strong challenger.

The No. 7 overall pick is averaging 24.6 points, 7.2 assists, and 3.4 rebounds through his first 17 games. He leads all rookies in scoring and assists and recently moved to the top of the NBA’s Kia Rookie Ladder.

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Unlike Lendeborg, Acuff has been given the responsibility of running Sacramento’s offense from the beginning. His numbers have benefited from that opportunity, although the Kings’ struggles have also highlighted the challenges of building an offense around a rookie.

Other first-year players, including Cameron Boozer and AJ Dybantsa, have also made strong starts. Boozer was averaging 16.6 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 5.3 assists for a competitive Memphis team before suffering an ankle injury, while Dybantsa has continued to develop as a leading option in Washington.

Lendeborg remains firmly in the Rookie of the Year conversation, and his season-long production should not be dismissed because of one difficult stretch. But Arenas’ criticism reflects a test that every young player must eventually face: producing when the circumstances are no longer ideal.

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Curry’s absence has given Lendeborg a chance to demonstrate whether he can be more than a productive rookie playing alongside a superstar. His response over the coming games could determine how seriously he is considered among the leading candidates for the award.