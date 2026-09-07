Nuggets Bracing for “Disaster” as Nikola Jokic’s Future Draws Giannis Antetokounmpo Comparison

The Denver Nuggets are betting on Nikola Jokic’s word. Jokic has repeatedly said he wants to spend the rest of his career in Denver, even after the Nuggets were eliminated by Minnesota in the first round of the 2026 playoffs. But with Jokic’s contract giving him a major decision in 2027, Denver’s decision to trust its superstar instead of pushing for another extension carries a risk.

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That risk, according to Sam Amick, is that the Nuggets are “leaving a door open to disaster” if the team struggles and Jokic’s view of his future changes.

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“Joker is the exact opposite, and it has compelled the Nuggets to trust him and to not panic at these contractual choices that typically cause panic in teams.”

Amick’s warning comes into sharper focus when compared with what happened in Milwaukee. The Bucks eventually traded Giannis Antetokounmpo to Miami after years of questions around his future and his desire to remain with a team capable of winning a championship.

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Giannis had made his standard clear before signing his three-year, roughly $186 million extension with Milwaukee in October 2023.

“I want to be a Milwaukee Buck for the rest of my career as long as we are committed to winning.”

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By September 2025, he was even more direct.

“I want to be on a team that allows me and gives me a chance to win a championship.”

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Jokic’s public position has been different. After Denver’s first-round loss, he said, “I still want to be Nuggets forever.” He also said, “We just lost in the first round. I think we are far away.”

Then, in July while playing for Serbia, Jokic again explained why he was willing to wait on his next contract.

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“My idea is to sign next summer and stay with Denver for the rest of my career.”

That is why Amick’s warning is less about an imminent Jokic exit and more about the risk Denver is accepting by leaving the situation open.

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“I mean, they’re just leaving a door open to disaster here that, you know, objective people around the league would look at and say, yeah, it could happen.”

The 2027 offseason is the key point. Jokic is under contract for roughly $59 million in 2026-27 and has a $62.8 million player option for 2027-28. He declined a four-year extension worth about $278 million this summer, after also passing on a three-year deal worth roughly $206 million the previous summer. By waiting, he can enter free agency in 2027 and pursue a five-year deal projected at around $350-360 million.

For now, there is no credible evidence that Jokic wants out. There has been no verified trade request, ultimatum or public complaint about Denver’s ownership or front office. His words have consistently pointed toward staying.

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The problem for Denver is what happens if the basketball situation changes.

The Nuggets are already dealing with severe second-apron restrictions, with their 2026-27 payroll above the roughly $221.7 million second-apron threshold. Those rules make it harder to add talent, while Denver’s offseason decision to move Peyton Watson for future draft capital weakened its immediate depth.

Amick also raised the question Denver will have to answer if the team fails to contend.

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“Like, then where’s his head going to be? Is there a limit to his Nuggets loyalty?”

For now, Jokic’s answer remains clear: he wants to stay. Denver is trusting that answer. But with a tougher path to improving the roster and a major contract decision waiting in 2027, Amick’s warning gives the Nuggets a problem they cannot afford to ignore.