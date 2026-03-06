Nuggets Commentator Accuses Referee of ‘Personal’ Vendetta Against Nikola Jokic During Lakers Game

Since the latest rematch against the Thunder, Nikola Jokic and the officials seem to be at odds. Nuggets head coach David Adelman has been vocal. He feels referees allow defenders to guard Jokic with more physicality. That’s led to the Joker showing a range of emotions. Something similar took place against the Lakers.

Jokic made a great defensive play and caused a Lakers turnover. However, the referee, Ed Malloy, who was right behind the action, ruled it the opposite way. Nikola Jokic couldn’t believe it, nor could former NBA coach Stan Van Gundy. The commentator felt Malloy made it “personal” with Nikola Jokic.

“Well, that was clearly off of LaRavia. Ed Malloy is in a little bit of a battle with Nikola Jokic right now. I hate to say it, but it’s become personal for Ed Malloy. That was an obvious call. There’s no way Ed Malloy missed that part,” a disappointed Van Gundy said on air while commentating over the game.

Imago Dec 29, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) shoots a free throw against the Miami Heat during the first quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

There were a few bad calls. However, aside from this obvious play, the officials actually did a great job. JJ Redick left the game feeling the whistles were consistent. The Nuggets particularly got the heavy chunk of those calls. They outscored the Lakers 28-10 in free throws tonight. It was largely the reason the Nuggets could always hold on to their lead.

Because even though the Lakers never led in this contest, they kept coming close. The Purple and Gold even managed to force 18 turnovers from the Nuggets. However, with the free-throw advantage and their 52% shooting from the field, Denver claimed a vital win. And once again, Nikola Jokic was at the center of the action.

Nikola Jokic propels the Nuggets to a thrilling win

The Lakers defense put in a valiant shift trying to guard Nikola Jokic. Particularly, they put multiple bodies on the Joker in the first quarter. It forced multiple errors. However, the more the Lakers showed, the greater intel Jokic absorbed. Once he understood their schemes, he found ways to open up the floor.

Nikola Jokic posted a commanding triple-double in the win. He added 28 points, 12 rebounds, and a game-high 13 assists. He controlled the game from his fingertips. And when the Lakers nearly tied the game in the fourth quarter, the three-time MVP did what he does best. He put the game to rest all by himself.

Nikola Jokic scored six quick points in the final two minutes of the game. The finishing touches sank any hopes of a Lakers comeback. The Nuggets and Jokic achieved all this with a depleted roster. The win created some separation between them and the Lakers as the fight for the top six heats up in the West.