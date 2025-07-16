Nuggets HC Confirms Big Nikola Jokic Backup Plan After Shaquille O’Neal’s Remark

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Denver Nuggets just made their biggest offseason move crystal clear: Jonas Valanciunas is the backup plan behind Nikola Jokic — and Head Coach David Adelman couldn’t be more excited. In a recent clip shared by Katy Winge on Twitter, Adelman laid it out straight: “On the nights Nikola doesn’t play, you have a legitimate starting center that we just happen to be lucky enough to have as our backup.” This isn’t just lip service.

Adelman doubled down, comparing Valanciunas to DeMarcus Cousins during his impactful 2022 stint with Denver.

“We’re super blessed to get him,” Adelman said. “I cannot wait for him to get to the United States, get to Denver. We’re so excited to have him.” Denver’s head coach has now put that doubt to rest.