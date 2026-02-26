Nuggets HC Drops Concerning Jamal Murray Update After Sudden Exit vs Celtics

Mar 26, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) gestures in the third quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images.

Mar 26, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) gestures in the third quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images.

The Denver Nuggets secured a gritty 103-84 victory over the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night, but the postgame conversation was dominated by the health of star guard Jamal Murray. Despite being cleared to play through hamstring tightness, Murray alarmed fans when he was rushed to the locker room after only eight minutes of action. After the game, Nuggets head coach David Adelman had a very grim update on Murray’s condition.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Adelman revealed that the All-Star was battling a severe, sudden illness that medications failed to suppress so far. “He looked awful. They gave him all the medication. It did not help,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

That was followed by a graphic description of Murray’s condition that’s uncommon for a standard injury update. As many are speculating that Murray’s suffering from typical flu-like symptoms, Adelman said, “All kinds of bodily things were happening.”

Murray’s exit was entirely non-injury related and strictly due to the escalating illness. He was ruled out quite quickly after exiting the floor.

ADVERTISEMENT

The guard finished his short night with just two points and one assist, clearly unable to maintain the Playoff Murray intensity Denver needed in a marquee matchup. Despite losing their primary scorer, Denver was able to hold Jaylen Brown to 23 points just when the MVP conversation was heating up. Nikola Jokic’s 30 points led them to a win.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

But the atmosphere in Ball Arena was more gloom and doom because of concern for Jamal Murray.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nuggets might have to face OKC without Jamal Murray

The timing of the illness was particularly frustrating for a Denver squad looking to regain its footing after a 1-2 road trip following the All-Star break. Jamal Murray had entered the game listed as available despite lingering right hamstring issues.

However, the suspected gastrointestinal or viral symptoms that hit during the first quarter proved to be the greater obstacle. Some Denver sources indicated the illness came on with little warning. Adelman naturally reacted by shuffling his rotation early.

ADVERTISEMENT

With Murray sidelined, the Nuggets were forced to lean even more heavily on Nikola Jokic who prevented a late Celtics surge. “He was another guy tonight that just toughed it out. He’s been going through a lot with his body,” Adelman said, referencing The Joker’s return after a one-month hiatus to recover from a knee injury.

Nuggets fans are optimistic that the non-injury nature of the exit means a quicker return than a hamstring strain would allow. However, with a pivotal Western Conference clash against the Oklahoma City Thunder looming on Friday, the focus in Denver remains squarely on Murray’s recovery.