Nuggets HC Issues Statement on Fresh Injury Setback After Nikola Jokic Blow

2025 decided to claim the Denver Nuggets in one final double whammy. We haven’t even recovered from watching Nikola Jokic go down in ugly fashion. But while their next trip to Toronto ended in a win without the Joker, it wasn’t without another disaster.

Jonas Valančiūnas was holding the center position. But that arrangement turned out to be short-lived. During the third quarter, Valančiūnas stumbled during a play. He left for the locker room, and the initial report claimed he suffered a right calf strain. He was listed as questionable but didn’t return.

“They just said it’s a calf strain, I don’t know how serious it is,” David Adelman said right after the game. “We’re just getting used to this, so it just seems like every night somebody has something. And the cool thing about it is there’s somebody else to get an opportunity from it, and that’s how you have to look at it.”

In Valančiūnas’ first start in Jokic’s place, he tallied 17 points, nine rebounds, and four assists in 23 minutes of play. His stat line personally made his coach proud, who thought the Lithuanian player would temporarily hold the fort as the backup center.

We still have to wait for a prognosis to confirm how long Valančiūnas will be out. Yet losing two big men back-to-back further hampers the 23-10 team.

The Nuggets’ injury list continues to grow…

When the Nuggets played against the Miami Heat, Nikola Jokic got tangled with a teammate. It caused hyperextension in his leg and sent him tumbling backwards. Medical staff had to tend to him until he could go to the locker room.

After an MRI, it was confirmed that Jokic didn’t tear any ligament that would’ve ended his season early. It’s officially a hyperextension of his left knee that will sideline him for at least a month. It does, however, put his fourth MVP campaign in jeopardy.

For the Nuggets, it gets worse. All their starters are on the injury list for extended periods now. That includes Aaron Gordon, Christian Braun, Cameron Johnson, and Tamar Bates. Jamal Murray is playing, but he is also dangerously pushing a strained ankle. They can’t afford to lose Valančiūnas.

Valančiūnas was acquired this season from the Sacramento Kings. After the shakeup the Nuggets had in the 2025 playoffs that led to Adelman’s appointment, the backup center’s addition was hailed. He was a reliable number two for the moments Jokic would not be on the floor. He averaged 8.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.2 assists while shooting 58.5% from the field.

Adelman is not worried about how long he’ll be sidelined, but about his recovery. And considering the number of returns Adelman has to wait for, his goal now with the rest of the squad is to “look them in the eye and say, ‘Okay, you’ve been waiting to play. ‘Go play.'”

Expect DaRon Holmes II and Zeke Nnaji to receive more game time. If Valančiūnas’ injury also rules him out for a similar timeline to Jokic, the Nuggets could consider using their available roster spot on a free agent.