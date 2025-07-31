Nuggets Receive Alarming News on Nikola Jokic’s Future Amid LeBron James Meeting Details Leak

You know that moment when you think you’re following a juicy NBA rumor, only to find out the truth is somehow even better, stranger, and weirdly wholesome than you expected? Yeah—strap in. Something unexpected just galloped out of Serbia, bounced off a French yacht, tiptoed through a billion-dollar startup, and landed straight in the lap of the Denver Nuggets’ MVP.

And no, we’re not talking about load management, trade rumors, or even the next MVP race. This is about Nikola Jokic finally getting emotional—and not over a triple-double, a Finals win, or even a Supermax deal. Let’s just say… there’s a horse involved. And maybe a bottle of champagne. And a nearly $300 million retirement dilemma. You’re going to want to stay for this one.

Let’s start with DeMarcus Cousins dropping what might be the biggest “Wait, WHAT?” quote of the offseason. “I honestly think [Nikola Jokic] might retire after this contract.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Hold up. Retire? As in leave $300 million on the table kind of retire? Yep. According to Cousins, during their time together in Denver, Jokic casually floated the idea like he was deciding between two lunch specials. “He said, ‘I just want to go lay in my valley with my horses.’” Some folks dream of yachts in Monaco. Nikola Jokic dreams of hay bales and hoofbeats.

AD

Cousins was understandably shaken: “I said, ‘Man, you out your m———— mind! Sign the contract and just get fat at worst. Don’t jazz up on the $300 million, bro. Get more horses!’”

USA Today via Reuters Jan 2, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; DeMarcus Cousins #15 of the Houston Rockets reacts following a call during the first quarter of a game against the Sacramento Kings at Toyota Center on January 02, 2021 in Houston, Texas. Mandatory Credit: Carmen Mandato/Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports

And that’s the thing: Jokic really might. Because for him, basketball has never been the main act. It’s a side hustle. A wildly lucrative side hustle where he casually dismantles defenders while mentally booking flights back to Serbia.

Just when NBA Twitter thought it couldn’t get weirder, photos surfaced of LeBron James lounging on a yacht with Misko Raznatovic—aka Nikola Jokic’s agent. Maverick Carter was also onboard, which only poured more fuel on the “LeBron + Jokic = superteam?” fire. But plot twist: the yacht meeting had zero to do with LeBron’s NBA plans. Instead, it was about launching a new international basketball league. That’s right. LeBron is apparently pulling an Elon Musk and trying to build his own basketball world—complete with six men’s and six women’s teams and a reported $5 billion investment being quietly raised by Carter.

Raznatovic’s cryptic IG post read: “The summer of 2025 is the perfect time to make big plans for fall 2026.” Translation: you think Jokic’s next move is retirement? What if it’s… ownership? No one knows yet if Nikola Jokic is actually involved in this mystery league. But one thing’s for sure: if he is, it won’t be for stats. It’ll be for stakes.

When Jokic cried over a win (and it had nothing to do with basketball)

Most NBA players dream of lifting the Larry O’Brien. Nikola Jokic? He dreams of Demon Dell’Est, a horse. Not just any horse—his horse. And in 2025, Demon pulled off a wild upset in the Duzijanac, the biggest harness race in Subotica, Serbia. What happened next? Jokic sprinted onto the track, champagne in hand, and actually lifted the driver, Carmine Piscuoglio, in celebration.

And the kicker? He cried. “All my great victories, all my great defeats in this sport,” Jokic said, visibly emotional. “These people… they are my friends, my buddies at home. They all experience this as I do.” The same guy who once brushed off winning the NBA title with, “The job is done. We can go home now”, just openly wept… over a horse race. Honestly, it’s beautiful. Back in Denver, executives are probably refreshing their inboxes every hour, hoping Jokic hits “accept” on that Supermax extension. Because walking away from $300 million isn’t exactly something your average All-NBA big man considers during warmups.

But Nikola Jokic isn’t your average anything. He’s got around 40 horses, a literal racing team (Dream Catcher Racing), and an obsession that’s as real as his three MVP trophies. Let’s not forget: during the 2023 NBA Finals, Jokic was texting his horse trainer before Game 3. That’s like texting your barber before your wedding. But for Jokic, priorities are priorities. Well, Nikola Jokic will be back next season. That much is clear. Denver’s hoping for another deep playoff run, and Jokic, like always, will deliver MVP-level play without breaking a sweat—or cracking a smile. But beyond that?

via Imago Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during the second quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Who knows. Jokic might:

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Retire early.

Launch a racing empire.

Quietly buy a team in LeBron’s new league.

Do all three while wearing Crocs and sipping Serbian coffee.

He’s unpredictable, but in the best possible way.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Nikola Jokic isn’t going to do what you expect—because he never has. While everyone else is chasing legacy points and commercial deals, Jokic is out here Googling “best oat blend for racehorses.” And that’s exactly why fans love him.

He’s the anti-star. The reluctant legend. A man who dominates the NBA, shrugs about it, and then tears up over a harness race in Subotica. Whether he signs the extension or rides off into the sunset with Demon Dell’Est, one thing is clear: Nikola Jokic is playing a different game. And somehow, he’s still winning.