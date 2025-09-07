Nuggets Staff Slams Nikola Jokic’s Coach Amid Controversy Over Serbia’s EuroBasket Exit

Serbia’s EuroBasket 2025 campaign came with sky-high expectations. Entering the tournament as favorites, backed by a roster loaded with NBA talent and led by none other than Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic, Serbia seemed poised for glory. But dreams turned into heartbreak after an upset loss to Finland in the Round of 16. What followed was a wave of criticism, not just directed at the players but at the leadership itself. Questions are now being raised, and the spotlight has shifted firmly onto coach Svetislav Pesic.

Nikola Jokic was undoubtedly Serbia’s driving force from the beginning. His performances throughout the group stage were stellar, a reminder of why he’s considered one of the best players in the world. Serbia dominated early games, finishing with a 4-1 record and securing second place in Group A behind undefeated Türkiye.

Against Estonia, Jokic contributed 11 points, 10 rebounds, and 7 assists, helping Serbia cruise to a 98-64 win. His dominant outing versus Portugal saw him score 23 points in just 23 minutes on 80% shooting. His crowning moment came against Latvia, where he exploded for a personal EuroBasket record of 39 points, alongside 10 rebounds and 4 assists. That performance secured Serbia’s spot in the knockout rounds and set expectations even higher.

But behind the shine, cracks were already showing. Serbia’s reliance on Jokic became more evident as other players struggled to step up. Injuries compounded the issue. Captain Bogdan Bogdanović’s torn hamstring saw him return to the U.S. for treatment, while veteran Aleksa Avramović battled a heel injury. Even younger talent Nikola Topić was left out of the final roster after recovering from ACL surgery, a decision that now haunts the team.

After Serbia’s shocking 92-86 defeat to Finland, Denver Nuggets analyst Eric Sedum didn’t hold back. His scathing remarks were among the loudest criticisms, shining a harsh light on coach Svetislav Pesic’s decisions.

“I’m so out on coach Pesic,” Sedum said bluntly. “This has to be the last time I ever see him coach Serbia. I really thought he was asleep at the wheel. I didn’t see any adjustments.” He continued, criticizing Serbia’s inability to respond during the game: “The Finnish squad was able to do the same thing the entire time. They made no adjustments at all, either in the way that they were defending, in personnel, like he brought guys in the last minute of the game.“

Sedum’s frustration escalated when he pointed out the glaring oversight in player rotations: “I don’t know what he was doing. Bro, you have other guys. Like Marko Guduric is not getting it done. Where’s [Vanja] Marinkovic? Look for something else. Why does [Aleksa] Avramovic only play 17 minutes when Stefan Jovic is out there just sucking wind?“

These words struck a chord with fans and analysts alike. Despite Nikola Jokic’s herculean effort, scoring a game-high 33 points and grabbing 8 rebounds, Serbia’s depth faltered. The rest of the team combined for just 33 points on 31.4% shooting. Sedum’s critique wasn’t just about one loss; it was about leadership failing to rise to the occasion when a superstar like Jokic carried the load.

What Went Wrong in Serbia’s Final Match?

The loss wasn’t a fluke. Finland’s 20 offensive rebounds exposed Serbia’s physical limitations, and poor perimeter defense allowed key players like Elias Valtonen and Lauri Markkanen to shine in clutch moments. Markkanen led all scorers with 29 points and 8 rebounds, exploiting Serbia’s mismatches.

Nikola Jokic himself acknowledged the team’s unpreparedness post-game, calling the defensive breakdown “unacceptable.” Despite Serbia’s resilience, erasing a 16-5 early deficit and leading at halftime, Finland’s aggressive approach in the final quarter, including a decisive 14-4 run, sealed the upset.

Adding to the woes, Serbia’s bench production crumbled without Bogdanović and Avramović. Even with Jokic’s record-breaking scoring, the team simply couldn’t withstand Finland’s second-chance opportunities and relentless energy.

For all the frustration surrounding Serbia’s exit, Nikola Jokic’s performance stood as a testament to his brilliance. Over the course of the tournament, he averaged 24.3 points, 10 rebounds, and 4.7 assists on 65% shooting, ranking among the top performers. His record-setting 39-point game against Latvia remains one of the highlights of the competition.

But Jokic’s individual excellence also highlighted a troubling reality: Serbia’s overdependence on him. Even in defeat, his star power was undeniable, and analysts quickly pointed out how his absence would have made Serbia’s group-stage run collapse entirely.

The timing couldn’t be worse. Coming off an MVP-worthy NBA season, averaging 29.6 points, 12.7 rebounds, and 10.2 assists over 70 games, Jokic was expected to bring that same dominance to the national stage. Instead, injuries, poor rotations, and defensive lapses overshadowed what should have been a march toward gold.

Serbia’s Round of 16 exit marks their second consecutive disappointment at EuroBasket, raising tough questions about the team’s future. With Nikola Jokic at the core, can Serbia build a system that complements his greatness, or are they destined to fall short despite his brilliance?

For the Nuggets and their fans, the situation is bittersweet. While the criticism of coach Pesic is warranted, many hope that Jokic can recover physically and mentally before the upcoming NBA season, where he remains one of the league’s most indispensable talents.

