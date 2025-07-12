Nuggets VP Remains Tight-Lipped on Jonas Valančiūnas as Denver Reporter Confirms Trade Situation

If you listened closely at Ben Tenzer’s recent media appearance, you could hear the sound of him talking about literally every Nuggets move except the one everyone wanted to know about—Jonas Valančiūnas.

The Denver Nuggets’ Vice President had no trouble breaking down why Cam Johnson is basically the basketball version of a Swiss Army knife, or why Bruce Brown’s return felt like reuniting with your favorite ex who never really messed up. But when it came to Denver’s not-so-secret backup center acquisition? Crickets. Absolute Shaqtin’ a Fool levels of silence.

And it’s not like we weren’t listening. Nuggets fans everywhere were practically leaning into their screens like LeBron squinting at a stat sheet.

Let’s give Ben Tenzer some credit—he was on his A-game when it came to media charm. “Cam’s obviously a great player, a wonderful person, and we feel like he’ll add a lot to the Nuggets organization,” he said, when asked about the MPJ-Cam Johnson trade. “I think just his shooting, number one, off ball is incredible. His defense also, but I think IQ is a big thing… and I think he checks all those boxes.”

Then came the Bruce Brown reunion: “Bruce is a Nugget legend,” Tenzer declared. “Amazing on offense, on defense, tons of energy, and just a great person to have with us again.”

Even Tim Hardaway Jr. got his flowers: “Elite shooter. He’ll just add to the depth of our team. Offense and shooting, probably the main two things.”

All of it was sunshine and good vibes—until Jonas Valančiūnas’ name came up. Or rather, didn’t.

What’s the Deal with Jonas Valančiūnas?

By now, most Nuggets fans know the headline: Denver reportedly worked out a trade to acquire Jonas Valančiūnas from the Sacramento Kings in exchange for Dario Saric. On paper, it was a clean win. Saric was collecting dust on the bench like an unopened pack of Upper Deck trading cards, while Valančiūnas has been quietly averaging near double-doubles in 20 minutes a night like it’s no big deal.

The goal? Give Jokic an actual backup. One who doesn’t require an oxygen tank after six minutes.

But then came the Euro twist: Jonas Valančiūnas flew to Athens to meet with EuroLeague powerhouse Panathinaikos, who dangled a multi-year contract like it was a Black Friday doorbuster.

Panathinaikos’ owner, Dimitris Giannakopoulos, even hopped on Instagram Live to air his frustration: “We want to sign him. He wants to come to us. But if his team doesn’t say yes, what can we do?”

Basically, everyone’s trying to woo Jonas Valančiūnas like he’s the last prom date in a school of single hoopers. The only catch? He’s technically on the Nuggets’ books with a guaranteed deal for next season and a non-guaranteed year after that.

So while the trade was reported, it’s not finalized. And Ben Tenzer wasn’t touching it with a ten-foot rim.

via Imago Feb 1, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Washington Wizards center Jonas Valanciunas (17) celebrates his basket against the Minnesota Timberwolves with less than 20 seconds to go in the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

Coach David Adelman, on the other hand, spilled a bit more tea during ESPN’s Summer League broadcast. “Point center,” Adelman said, describing his vision for Jonas Valančiūnas in Denver. “You can play combo guards. You don’t need a lead point guard… He shoots the ball better than most people realize.”

The plan? Let Valančiūnas operate from the elbow, run dribble handoffs, and serve as a poor man’s Jokic when the actual Joker is catching a breather. It’s smart, and it leans on Jonas’ underrated playmaking. The only thing more underrated might be his three-point shot—where he’s hit a not-so-nice 28.7% over the past two seasons.

Still, if Valančiūnas is willing, Denver finally has a competent Plan B at the 5. Compared to past backups like 34-year-old DeAndre Jordan and Zeke Nnaji’s disappearing act, Jonas is practically prime Pau Gasol.

The situation remains in limbo. Valančiūnas reportedly told Lithuanian media he plans to travel to Denver later this summer—but that’s still pending the trade going through officially. And the longer Denver holds off making it final, the louder Panathinaikos fans will shout “OPA!” in hopes he returns to Europe.

Yet there’s little incentive for Denver to back out. Saric’s $5.4 million is already being shipped out, and if Valančiūnas ditches the NBA, he loses out on over $10 million. Not even EuroLeague tzatziki comes with that kind of cash.

Plus, Denver wants him. And not just because they’re out of other options. With Bruce Brown and Tim Hardaway Jr. boosting their secondary ball-handling and spacing, adding a center like Jonas Valančiūnas gives them depth they haven’t had since Mason Plumlee was bouncing between highlight dunks and highlight turnovers.“We feel very excited about where we’re at,” Tenzer said. “We can kind of take a deep breath and just assess Summer League.”

Sure, Ben. Deep breath all you want—but Nuggets Nation isn’t exhaling until they see Jonas Valančiūnas in a powder blue jersey setting a screen for Jamal Murray.

Until then, we’ll be refreshing Woj’s Twitter feed, watching Panathinaikos’ Instagram lives, and hoping Denver’s backup plan doesn’t turn into another punchline. Because in this city, we’ve had enough “almosts.”

And one thing’s for sure—if Jonas Valančiūnas ever shows up to Ball Arena, expect a standing ovation… and maybe a gyro cart outside the tunnel.