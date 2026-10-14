Nuggets vs. Clippers: Where to Watch, Injury Report and Everything You Need to Know

Nikola Jokić’s court vision can change a game in an instant, but the LA Clippers have their own weapons ready to make things interesting. As the Denver Nuggets look to sharpen their chemistry, both teams have plenty to prove before the regular season begins. With potential lineup changes and injury concerns adding another layer of intrigue, who will make the most of this preseason opportunity? Let’s see.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

When Is Nuggets vs. Clippers, and What Time Does the Game Start?

The Denver Nuggets will face the LA Clippers on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, in an NBA preseason matchup at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time (PDT), giving fans on the East Coast a 10:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) start.

ADVERTISEMENT

The game will begin at 2:30 a.m. UTC on Thursday, October 15. With both teams preparing for the new season, this matchup offers another opportunity to build rhythm before the regular-season action begins.

Where Can You Watch Nuggets vs. Clippers Live on TV and Streaming?

Fans in the United States can watch the Nuggets vs. Clippers preseason game live on NBA TV, with local television coverage available on KTLA 5 in the Los Angeles area. The Clippers’ official schedule confirms both broadcasters for the October 14 matchup.

ADVERTISEMENT

For streaming, viewers can check NBA TV through participating TV providers and their associated streaming apps.

Availability depends on the viewer’s subscription and location. NBA League Pass is another option for eligible out-of-market games, but blackout restrictions may apply. Check the official Clippers schedule for the latest broadcast details.

What Is the Nuggets vs. Clippers Injury Report?

The Denver Nuggets and LA Clippers enter their October 14 preseason matchup with several injury concerns to monitor. The latest available injury listings show Spencer Jones dealing with a hamstring issue for Denver, while the Clippers have multiple players listed with injuries. These statuses can change before tipoff, so check the official team updates for final confirmation.

Team Player Designation Injury/Reason Clippers Kobe Sanders Day-To-Day Hip Clippers Bradley Beal Day-To-Day Knee Clippers Max Strus Out Partially torn plantar fascia Clippers Yanic Konan Niederhauser Out Foot Clippers Brandon Ingram Out Partially torn Achilles Clippers Jordan Miller Out Surgery for repairing torn left rotator cuff Nuggets Spencer Jones Day-To-Day Hamstring

Which Nuggets Players Are Injured or Questionable Against the Clippers?

The Denver Nuggets appear relatively healthy heading into their October 14 preseason meeting with the Clippers. Spencer Jones is the main injury concern, as he continues recovering from a hamstring injury and remains limited to non-contact work, making a return for this game unlikely.

His absence would primarily affect Denver’s wing depth and defensive flexibility rather than its core playmaking or backcourt rotation. Jamal Murray, Christian Braun, and Nikola Jokić are projected to remain key contributors, although preseason rest decisions and final team updates could change the lineup before tipoff.

Which Clippers Players Are Injured or Questionable Against the Nuggets?

The LA Clippers have several injury concerns to monitor before hosting Denver. Max Strus is out with a partial tear of the plantar fascia in his right foot, while Jordan Miller is recovering from left shoulder surgery. Brandon Ingram is also working his way back from an Achilles injury, and Bradley Beal and Kobe Sanders have been reported among the team’s injury concerns.

These absences could reduce perimeter shooting and scoring options, placing greater responsibility on Darius Garland to create offense. Final availability remains subject to confirmation.

What Are the Expected Starting Lineups for Nuggets vs. Clippers?

Neither the Denver Nuggets nor the LA Clippers have officially confirmed their starting lineups for this preseason matchup, but Denver could start Jamal Murray, Christian Braun, Cameron Johnson, Aaron Gordon, and Nikola Jokić.

For the Clippers, Darius Garland, Bradley Beal, Derrick Jones Jr., Rui Hachimura, and Isaiah Jackson are potential starters, depending on player availability and the coaching staff’s rotation decisions.

Denver’s projected lineup offers a strong combination of playmaking, perimeter shooting, and interior dominance through Jokić. Meanwhile, the Clippers may need to adjust their wing rotation if injured players remain unavailable. As this is a preseason game, expect possible lineup experiments and managed minutes.

The Denver Nuggets and LA Clippers have plenty to figure out before the regular season tips off, and this preseason clash offers a glimpse of what lies ahead. With injuries potentially reshaping rotations, every minute matters. Will Jokić and the Nuggets find their rhythm, or can the Clippers seize the opportunity on their home court? Keep an eye on the final injury updates and starting lineups before tipoff!