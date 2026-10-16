Nuggets Vs Lakers: Where to Watch, Injury Report and Everything You Need to Know

The Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers meet Friday night for their final preseason game before the 2026-27 NBA regular season begins. With Nikola Jokic leading Denver and Luka Doncic headlining a retooled Lakers roster, the matchup offers one last look at both teams before the games start counting. However, injury concerns and potential rest decisions could affect who takes the floor, making the latest availability updates worth watching.

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When is Nuggets vs. Lakers, and what time does the game start?

The Nuggets close out their preseason slate against the Lakers on Friday, October 16, 2026, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Tipoff is scheduled for 8:30 PM Mountain Time, which translates to 7:30 PM Pacific for the folks inside the arena. For readers on the East Coast, that’s a 10:30 PM ET start.

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Denver fans, you’re looking at the same 8:30 PM slot on your local clocks since the Nuggets are the road team here. If you’re in the Mountain Time Zone, no math required; just flip on the TV and settle in.

Where can you watch Nuggets Vs. Lakers live on TV and streaming?

The national broadcast is on ESPN, with live streaming available through the ESPN app/Watch ESPN for subscribers. ESPN Deportes is also listed for Spanish-language coverage.

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Locally, Lakers coverage is listed on Spectrum SportsNet, with radio availability on 710 AM and 980 AM. For Denver, Altitude Sports is the Nuggets’ regional home during the regular season, though the national ESPN broadcast is the confirmed outlet for this preseason matchup.

What is the Nuggets vs. Lakers injury report?

This is where things get a little messy. Both teams have several players listed as game-time decisions, and the Lakers in particular have not had a fully healthy preseason lineup. Here’s the latest injury picture for both squads heading into Friday night.

Team Player Injury / Reason Nuggets Julian Strawther Knee Nuggets DeMar DeRozan Rest Nuggets Spencer Jones Hamstring Lakers Luka Doncic Rest Lakers Collin Sexton Lower Leg Lakers Ziaire Williams Foot Lakers Adou Thiero Maintenance Lakers Cameron Carr Undisclosed

Which Nuggets players are injured or questionable against the Lakers?

Denver’s biggest question is Julian Strawther, whose knee issue leaves the Nuggets’ wing depth up in the air. If he sits, Denver loses a useful shooter and secondary creator, exactly the kind of player who can make life easier around Jokic when defenses collapse into the paint.

DeMar DeRozan is listed for rest, which feels like classic preseason management rather than a genuine physical concern. If he plays only briefly or not at all, Denver can give more runway to its younger wings and evaluate who belongs in the regular rotation.

Spencer Jones is the one to watch beyond Friday. A hamstring problem with an estimated return later in October would thin Denver’s perimeter depth and could force the Nuggets to lean harder on established names for minutes.

Which Lakers players are injured or questionable against the Nuggets?

Los Angeles has more moving parts. Luka Doncic is listed only as resting, and his full Thursday practice is a good sign that he’ll be available in some capacity. The Lakers badly need reps with Doncic, Austin Reaves, and new center Walker Kessler together; they have not yet had many clean looks at that core.

Collin Sexton is the more meaningful concern. He has practiced but has not played live five-on-five, and Redick has been blunt about what his absence means without Sexton, the non-Reaves/Doncic minutes have become far less organized.

If Sexton sits again, Reaves and Doncic will carry even more playmaking responsibility, while Quentin Grimes and the remaining guards will need to keep the offense from stalling. Ziaire Williams returning to full practice is a boost for wing defense and transition play, though the Lakers may still be cautious with his foot.

What are the expected starting lineups for Nuggets vs. Lakers?

For the Lakers, Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves and Walker Kessler are key names to watch. Quentin Grimes, Ziaire Williams and Matisse Thybulle are among the candidates competing for starting roles, though Jake LaRavia is also in the mix. Coach JJ Redick’s final decision will offer a clearer picture of the rotation heading into the regular season.

Denver’s potential lineup revolves around Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon. However, their participation and playing time remain subject to the team’s plans for the preseason finale. Julian Strawther and DeMar DeRozan are also worth monitoring as their availability could affect Denver’s rotation.

With the regular season approaching, Friday’s game gives both teams one final opportunity to assess their combinations and build chemistry before the games begin to count.