Nuggets vs Thunder: Where to Watch, Injury Report and Everything You Need to Know

The last time these teams met with real stakes, Oklahoma City ended Denver’s season in a seven-game West semifinal in 2025. Now the Nuggets open their 2026-27 campaign on Thursday night at Paycom Center against that same Thunder team. Oklahoma City already has a win under its belt, while Denver arrives with its starting five healthy but its wing depth still in question.

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This matchup carries more history than most opening-week games. Oklahoma City eliminated Denver in the 2025 West semifinals, closing the series with a 125-93 rout in Game 7 on the way to the franchise’s first title. The Thunder then won three of four meetings last season.

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Both teams also enter 2026-27 coming off disappointing exits. Minnesota knocked the Nuggets out in six games in the first round, while the Thunder fell to the Spurs in a seven-game West finals. For Oklahoma City, Thursday is a chance to start 2-0. For Denver, it’s a first look at whether a healthy Gordon and Braun can close the gap on the team that has had the Nuggets’ number.

When Is Nuggets vs Thunder, and What Time Does the Game Start?

Mark your calendars for Thursday, October 22, 2026. The ball goes up at 7:30 PM MDT at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. If you’re on the East Coast and trying to plan your evening, that’s 9:30 PM ET. Folks in the Central time zone can tune in at 8:30 PM CT, and if you’re out West, 6:30 PM PT is your window.

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Where Can You Watch Nuggets vs Thunder Live on TV and Streaming?

ESPN has the national broadcast, with ESPN Deportes carrying the Spanish-language feed. The game is not on Altitude Sports in Denver or on the Thunder’s Griffin Media stations in Oklahoma, so fans in both markets will need ESPN as well. For streaming, the game is available on ESPN Unlimited and Fubo. Viewers outside the US and Canada can watch it live on NBA League Pass. In the US, national broadcasts are blacked out on League Pass.

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What Is the Nuggets vs Thunder Injury Report?

This is where things get a little messy. The injury report for this one reads more like a triage list than a lineup card. Here’s the latest official word for both sides:

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Team Player Status Injury/reason Nuggets Julian Strawther Out Left knee sprain Nuggets Spencer Jones Questionable Hamstring injury management Thunder Nikola Topic Out Back Thunder Thomas Sorber Out Right Knee Thunder Otega Oweh Out for season Right Achilles Tear

The Thunder’s list is shorter, but the absences are long-term. The Nuggets, on the other hand, are playing a game of “who’s actually suiting up?” with their frontcourt. It’s not ideal for a season opener against the reigning champs.

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Which Nuggets Players Are Injured or Questionable Against the Thunder?

Let’s start with the good news: Spencer Jones has a real shot at playing. He strained his hamstring early in camp and sat out the entire preseason, but he was a full participant in Sunday’s scrimmage, and David Adelman sounded optimistic. “He should be available to play as long as he doesn’t have any setbacks,” the coach said.

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Jones matters more than his box score suggests. He drew the Shai Gilgeous-Alexander assignment in key moments last season, and his length on the wing is something Denver can’t easily replace.

Julian Strawther is the one definite absence. He sprained his left knee in a preseason game against the Clippers and will be re-evaluated in six weeks. The bigger news for Denver is who isn’t on the report. Aaron Gordon and Christian Braun both missed large stretches of last season but enter the opener healthy.

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If Jones can’t go, more minutes would fall to a second unit projected to include DeMar DeRozan, Tyus Jones and Alpha Diallo.

Which Thunder Players Are Injured or Questionable Against the Nuggets?

The Thunder have already shown they can win without Oweh, Sorber and Topic. Oweh is done for the season, and neither Topic nor Sorber has a set return date. Oklahoma City beat the Spurs 116-104 on Tuesday behind 32 points from Gilgeous-Alexander and 20 off the bench from Jared McCain.

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The bigger story was the return of Chet Holmgren and Jaylin Williams, who both missed the entire preseason, Holmgren with a quad contusion and Williams with a heel injury. Holmgren had 14 points, seven rebounds and four blocks against San Antonio while serving as the primary defender on Victor Wembanyama.

Neither he nor Williams is on the injury report for Denver. With Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein both available, the Thunder can throw a traditional two-big look at Nikola Jokic.

The absences of Oweh and Topic hurt their backcourt depth, but Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is still Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The scoring and ball-handling load will fall squarely on his shoulders, and that’s a burden he’s proven he can carry.

What Are the Expected Starting Lineups for Nuggets vs Thunder?

Projected Thunder Starters: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Cason Wallace, Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren, and Isaiah Hartenstein. This is the group that started the opener, with Ajay Mitchell first off the bench behind Gilgeous-Alexander.

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Projected Nuggets Starters: Jamal Murray, Christian Braun, Cameron Johnson, Aaron Gordon, and Nikola Jokic, with DeRozan expected to lead the bench.

Denver’s lineup is a projection until official word comes out before the tip-off.

Oklahoma City’s team offers elite perimeter defense, rim protection, and, in Gilgeous-Alexander, the back-to-back MVP. It’s the kind of test that shows quickly how far the Nuggets have closed the gap.