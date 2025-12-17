NYC Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani Issues Clear Demand to Jalen Brunson, Knicks After NBA Cup Win

The New York Knicks clinched a thrilling victory over the San Antonio Spurs in last night’s NBA Cup final, sealing the franchise’s first NBA Cup title and its first major silverware since the 1973 NBA Finals. Emotions ran high across the city, and the celebration reached City Hall, where Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani delivered a strong message.

“Next stop: June banner,” he captioned a re-posted tweet on X from the Knicks’ official account that featured a banner of the entire New York roster celebrating their maiden NBA Cup victory.

New York’s Mayor-Elect, who is a Knicks diehard, has already set his eyes on the NBA title, something that eluded New York for the longest. Even last season, despite entering the Eastern Conference Finals as favorites against the Indiana Pacers, the storied franchise lost the series 4-2 heartbreakingly. However, this season, things are indeed looking a lot different for Jalen Brunson and New York.

So far, apart from this impressive in-season tournament run, the organization has been one of the better teams in the East. Currently, the Knicks sit second in the standings, boasting an impressive 18-7 record. So, it’s only right that Zohran Mamdani expects his city’s team to bring home the title.

More so, because of the star-studded roster that the franchise has. While Jalen Brunson has been the team’s No. 1 option and the organization’s cornerstone, he’s receiving incredible support from his teammates, such as Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby, Josh Hart, Mikal Bridges, and more, something he appreciated after breaking his team’s silverware drought yesterday.

Jalen Brunson gives a shoutout to his teammates after the NBA Cup win

Tuesday night in Las Vegas turned out to be a special one for the New York Knicks, who showed great character to battle back from as much as 11 points down to defeat the San Antonio Spurs 124-113. The star of the show for the Knicks was their point guard, Jalen Brunson, who finished the night with 25 points, 8 assists, and 4 rebounds.

In fact, he’s been the team’s leader throughout this in-season tournament, as the 29-year-old averaged a staggering 33.2 points and 5.8 assists in the NBA Cup. However, this historic title wasn’t won by him alone; his teammates also played their parts leading up to this moment on Tuesday, something Brunson did not forget after the final whistle.

“OG Anunoby, Tyler Kolek, Jordan Clarkson, Mitchell Robinson, they played their a– off tonight,” he said after the win. “Now, without them, we don’t win this sh-t. We don’t win this, they played their a– off tonight,” he further added.

Imago Jan 8, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) controls the ball against Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley (5) during the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Indeed, OG Anunoby was a difference maker on both ends for the Knicks against Victor Wembanyama and Co., as he wrapped up his stellar performance with 28 points and 9 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Jordan Clarkson also came in clutch late into the game, as he scored 15 points, including a pair of three-pointers in the final quarter. However, these stars weren’t the only contributors in this emphatic win for the Knicks, as Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges also added 16 points and 11 points, respectively.

Overall, this was a complete team performance by New York on the day that their team and the city needed it the most. In doing so, they’ve now become only the third team in the league’s history to win the NBA Cup, joining the Lakers and the Bucks. However, apart from the massive cash prize and the beautiful trophy, New York will receive some serious momentum for the rest of the season.

That’s something that this group of players needed the most after crashing out of the Eastern Conference Finals last season in disappointing fashion. So, hopefully, this victory will boost their confidence and help them understand how they can win difficult games as a unit, as the bigger battle awaits them on the other side of this celebration.