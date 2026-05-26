NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Calls for Emergency Service After Knicks Sweep Cavs to Reach NBA Finals

The New York Knicks, on the back of a franchise-record 11 consecutive playoff victories, reached the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999. Fans continue to storm the streets while NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani had choice words on social media. The 34-year-old has been actively celebrating and hyping Mike Brown’s team. From attending games in secret to calling out the villain. So it was no surprise when he took a brutal shot at the Cleveland Cavaliers.

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The Cavs on Monday took an 8-2 lead. But the Knicks roared back as the fan support made it look like MSG rather than the Rocket Arena in Ohio. New York’s largest lead at one stage was 45 points in the fourth quarter. They completed the sweep with a blowout 130-93 win in Game 4, and Zohran Mamdani posted on X,”.@NYCSanitation I’d like to report a sweep”. This gained over nearly 1950K likes and 3.7 million views within a few hours, perfectly channeling the energy of Knicks fans.

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The NYC sanitation account was equally vocal and responded with: “CLEAN UP IN CLEVELAND!!” This captures the support of the fans who have been waiting for their first NBA Finals run after 27 years. Even the busy mayor took some time off his schedule to witness some action. For Game 2 win over the Cavaliers, Zohran Mamdani kept his attendance off his public schedule. He would later reveal that he was at the game with a photo alongside Public Advocate Jumaane Williams inside the Garden with the caption “Knicks forever”.

A fan sitting in the section where the prices are $700 for their ticket shared how close Mamdani was sitting next to them. Later, a City Hall spokesperson confirmed the reports that the mayor paid for his ticket at “face value.” Speaking of tickets, last month, there was also a discussion about the unaffordable pricing at the iconic MSG. But the Mayor quickly turned it into an attack on Trae Young.

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“I would say that I blame Trae Young… and I think it’s always important to blame Trae Young”. The former Hawks guard and current Wizards star also responded. “Remember what happened the last time the Mayor of that City had my name in his mouth during a time like this.” Then-mayor Bill de Blasio publicly took a swipe at Young during the Knicks-Hawks playoff series in 2021, but the Knicks lost at the time.

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That’s how Young’s villain arc got another chapter. But this time, Mamdani’s words did not bite back. As a fan of the franchise, the 34-year-old can’t wait for more success. But there is a catch-22 situation for him.

Zohran Mamdani remains torn over the Knicks’ success

“Games 1 and 2 have seen progressively more problematic issues at the watch parties outside MSG, six arrests last night alone, so the NYPD will not support more watch parties outside the stadium,” a police department statement read. “But we will continue to review requests to support parties at alternate sites, like Summer Stage.” The watch parties brought fans closer, especially those who couldn’t spend hundreds of dollars. Some fans even sent in a petition on social media, but the actions from the supporters have been brutal.

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Over the weeks, the rowdiness from the fans only increased. Climbing huge billboards and fighting outside MSG have been staples. It was no different on Monday night when the party on 7th Avenue continued. The sweeps were out, and some supporters were surfing on a metal fence, which is a ‘CRAZY’ way to celebrate. Now, imagine after four more wins what could actually transpire. Even Zohran Mamdani noted the difficult task at hand.

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“It’s like, you are torn as the New Yorker and as the Mayor,” Mamdani said. “As a New Yorker, you are like, ‘I can’t wait for this!’ As a mayor, absolute chaos! It’s been a long time. So, you know, it could be the year!” The wait for an NBA Finals appearance came after 27 years, and if they win the championship, the wait after 53 years could come to an end.