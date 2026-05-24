NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Flooded With Requests From Knicks Fans After Cops Cancel Playoff Plans

A standing-room-only spot at Madison Square Garden costs $800 in the playoffs. Courtside chairs are pushing $42,000. For most New Yorkers, the outdoor watch parties outside MSG were not simply a nice addition to the postseason experience; they were the postseason experience. And now they are gone, six arrests into a Conference Finals run that the city has been waiting 27 years for. The mayor heard about it immediately.

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New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani posted on X on Saturday night, “BANG #knickstape,” a two-word celebration of the New York Knicks’ momentum in the Eastern Conference Finals. What he did not anticipate was that the comments section would become an emergency petition. The NYPD confirmed hours earlier that it would not support outdoor watch parties outside Madison Square Garden for Game 4 on Monday after six arrests during Game 2, with the Street Activity Permit Office formally denying MSG’s permit application.

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“Games 1 and 2 have seen progressively more problematic issues at the watch parties outside MSG, six arrests last night alone, so the NYPD will not support more watch parties outside the stadium,” a police department statement read. The fans who had been packing 33rd Street in their thousands had nowhere to go, and their mayor’s celebratory tweet was the nearest open door.

City Councilmember Oswald Feliz, who chairs the Public Safety Committee, pushed back on the NYPD decision publicly: “Public safety has to be a top priority, but this is a city with a lot of resources, and we should be able to have these events and, at the same time, be able to have them in a safe way and also in a successful way.” Additionally, former NYPD Lieutenant Dr. Darrin Porcher, who spent 20 years with the department, was more direct: “It baffles me that the permit has been denied for 6,000 people because this is something that the NYPD has been doing for years on end.”

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The NYPD’s position is that the trajectory, progressively more incidents across Games 1 and 2, made the risk calculation untenable. The fans’ position is that 6,000 people being denied their moment because of six arrests is a failure of proportion.

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“Give the NYPD Some Overtime”: The Public Campaign to Bring the Knicks Watch Parties Back

The Knicks fan response to Mamdani’s tweet was not simply complaints; it was a coordinated ask with a specific solution attached. NYC sports media personality Eddie Presti put the sharpest version of it on the record: “Give the NYPD some overtime and let MSG have the watch parties outside of the Garden.” The argument is practical and direct: the resource exists, the demand is real, the solution is not logistically complicated.

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Imago Credit: IMAGN

Paying officers overtime to police a controlled outdoor space is something New York City has done for events of far less civic significance than a potential NBA Finals berth. “Mr. Mayor, bring back the watch parties!” another fan added, the most simple and pointed version of what every reply was saying.

The Knicks have won 10 consecutive playoff games and lead the Cleveland Cavaliers 3-0 in the Eastern Conference Finals, their deepest postseason run since reaching the Finals in 1999. The stakes of the moment are not lost on the fan base, and that urgency came through in every reply directed at Mamdani.

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“We’re going to need our watch parties back,” one fan wrote. “This might be a once in a lifetime event for some of us. Do it for the city!” Another kept it direct: “Please get the outdoor watch parties back!” A third drew the sharpest distinction of the thread: “Please don’t punish the masses for the few. That’s exactly what the NYPD is for, to weed out the few. Bring back the watch parties.” The NYPD indicated it remained open to reviewing requests for watch parties at alternative locations, such as Summer Stage, but for fans who had spent two rounds building a community on 33rd Street, alternative locations are not the point.

The indoor watch party for Game 3 on Saturday was not affected by the ban; only the outdoor permit for Game 4 was formally denied. That distinction matters because it establishes that the NYPD’s objection is specifically to the uncontrolled street environment, not to the concept of a watch party itself.

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The New York Knicks are two wins away from the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999, and the fan base is acutely aware that this window may not reopen for another generation. Mayor Mamdani posted “BANG #knickstape” to signal that he was with the city in the moment. His comments section is now asking him to prove it. The overtime budget required to bring 6,000 fans back to 33rd Street is, in the context of this city and this moment, a relatively small ask. Whether the mayor delivers on the energy of his own tweet remains the most pressing political question in New York City sports right now.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​