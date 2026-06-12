NYPD Deny Attack On Victor Wembanyama After Knicks Fans Pelt Spurs Star With Eggs

56 arrests and 10 injured NYPD officers later, the department is seemingly downplaying the gravity of the extreme emotions going through Knicks Nation. Between Games 3 and 4, Spurs fans were assaulted, NYC suffered property damage, and even the NBA players were ambushed at their hotel. Yet the New York Police Department has distanced itself from the viral moment a viral post-game incident where San Antonio Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama himself was targeted by fans.

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In videos circulating socil media, fans outside the New York hotel the Spurs team was staying at were yelling expletives and making obscene gestures as the players went inside. But when Wemby stepped out of the bus, an egg flew out the crowd and nearly hit him. Within pockets of Knicks nation where sanity prevailed, that crossed a line that vandalizing taxis and ripping out traffic signs did not.

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Despite the videos showing that NYPD officers were present, they told the media they have no official report on file regarding an incident where Wembanyama was pelted with eggs by hostile Knicks fans. No arrests have been made either.

Now this could also mean Wemby or the Spurs didn’t pursue charges. Yet a huge chunk of the NBA community that’s lost patience with the Knicks fans’ behavior, even a lack of official documentation of this behavior against an NBA player adds insult to the injury of a historic 29-point collapse.

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While embittered fans feel the NYPD might be rug-sweeping, Shams Charania validated the videos that showed what happened.

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“I can confirm that multiple eggs were thrown in the direction of Victor Wembanyama late last night outside the Spurs Hotel,” Charania reported. “As of right now, the New York Police Department has not made any arrests, though, and the Spurs are on their way back to San Antonio today for Game 5.”

Among the 56 people detained, 41 were released with pending court summons. NYPD is also on the hunt for a group of local fans who left a Spurs supporter with facial lacerations.

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San Antonio slams NYPD for not defending Victor Wembanyama and Spurs fans

The irony gets better after the official press conference by Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar the next morning after the egging. As Frost Bank Center is in their jurisdiction, Salazar assured the safety of the Knicks players and their families.

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“We’re doing something differently here than what I’ve seen done in New York,” Sheriff Salazar stated. “You know, for example with regard to the Knicks, here we’re actually escorting the Knicks from where they’re staying to the facility and then back up there with their family members as well.”

He not so subtly took a jab at NYPD’s failures during the NBA Finals by promising to learn from their mistakes. “We’re going above and beyond doing that. Looking at what was done, I really wish more effort had been put out to do the same thing.”

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He further squashed any concerns about payback by saying, “We’re going to do what San Antonio does, we’re going to take care of our Spurs, we’re going to take care of any opposing teams that come, and again, we’re gonna roll out the red carpet for all Knicks fans that come out to the game.”

Salazar echoed what everyone from Texas Senate to diehard Knicks fan, Ben Stiller felt about the recent fan behavior. The escalating behavior has left a bitter taste to New York’s 3-1 run. Stephen A. Smith is demanding Adam Silver to resolve the issue too.

While NYPD had “nothing on file” about the incident, the footage showed that officers were at the hotel. In some angles, multiple officers can be seen instantly reacting to the egg shattering on the pavement before the recording abruptly cuts off.

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The next three games are must-wins for the Spurs, which means that the team will be returning to New York unless the Knicks close it in Game 5. If the series moves back to Manhattan, reports indicate the Spurs will be taking some extra measures to ensure their players’ safety.