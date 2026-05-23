NYPD Pulls the Plug on Knicks-Cavs Game 3 Event After Ugly Fight Between Fans Outside MSG

The New York Knicks have been on a rampage against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first two games of the Eastern Conference Finals. Jalen Brunson & Co. are at least two more games away from reaching the NBA Finals. And that possibility is giving millions of fans hope to hold on to. However, following the fans’ way of celebration, the NYPD has decided to pull the rug on outdoor watch parties outside MSG.

According to the New York Post’s report, the NYPD has canceled watch parties outside Madison Square Garden following concerns over escalating Knicks fan rowdiness. Thousands of fans gathered during the events, while Game 2 reportedly resulted in six arrests amid the commotion.

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In fact, a police department spokesperson further confirmed, “Games 1 and 2 have seen progressively more problematic issues at the watch parties outside MSG — six arrests last night alone — so the NYPD will not support more watch parties outside the stadium.” Simply put, the security forces have “had enough of unruly Knicks fans mobbing the city sidewalks and causing trouble,” per reports.

Now referring to Central Park’s outdoor amphitheater, the spokesperson added more information. They said, “But we will continue to review requests to support parties at alternate sites, like Summer Stage.” The city’s Street Activity Permit Office denied MSG’s permits for the Eastern Conference Finals Game 4 watch gathering after police concerns boiled over.

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Officers were reportedly unwilling to return unless Knicks fans showed more control. The outdoor events had become a playoff hotspot this month, with giant screens pulling in nearly 6,000 fans to celebrate the city’s postseason run. However, the electric atmosphere slowly spiraled into something far messier.

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Videos of packed sidewalks, aggressive shoving, screaming matches, and outright fights flooded social media as tensions rose around the arena. Game 2 alone reportedly ended with six arrests, adding to the growing alarm surrounding the gatherings. Even so, Saturday’s indoor Game 3 watch party remains scheduled, with proceeds still set to support charity.

The New York Knicks fans are facing the consequence of their uncontrolled celebration

The New York Knicks are inching closer to history, and the city can barely contain itself. The franchise has not reached the NBA Finals since 1999, yet Mike Brown’s group suddenly looks fearless. Jalen Brunson is putting up numbers like an MVP. He has averaged 27.6 points, 6.8 assists, and 2.8 rebounds in 12 games in the 2026 playoffs. Mikal Bridges has finally rediscovered his swagger at the perfect moment. Meanwhile, Karl-Anthony Towns has elevated his passing and overall control. Thus, giving the Knicks another dangerous layer.

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After trailing the Atlanta Hawks 2-1 in Round 1, New York responded with nine straight wins. They completely swept the Philadelphia 76ers afterward. That momentum carried into the Eastern Conference Finals. The Knicks erased a massive 22-point hole against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1. Then they cruised to a 109-93 victory in Game 2. With the team sitting two wins away from the Finals, excitement around Madison Square Garden has exploded. However, some fan celebrations have reportedly crossed uncomfortable lines.

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During Game 1, emotions ran high on both sides. The intense atmosphere eventually spilled outside the arena, where a fight broke out among a group of overly aggressive fans. As chaos unfolded, bystanders mostly stood back and recorded the disturbing scenes instead of stepping in. A chaotic scene unfolded outside Madison Square Garden after a viral clip captured Knicks and Cavaliers fans exchanging punches in the streets.

Imago May 19, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) shoots against Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) during the fourth quarter of game one of the eastern conference finals during the 2026 NBA playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The exact reason behind the fight remains unclear, and no confirmed reports have explained what triggered the clash. Meanwhile, the shaky nighttime footage quickly spread online with a dramatic caption claiming NYC “might burn down” if the Knicks finally win a title after 53 years. Thus, perfectly reflecting the city’s fever-pitch energy around this playoff run.

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Throughout the night, Knicks supporters kept the noise levels sky-high while firing relentless chants across the arena. Even though Cleveland stood on the opposite sideline, fans bizarrely aimed NSFW taunts toward former Atlanta Hawks star guard Trae Young. He still clearly lives rent-free in New York basketball culture.

The New York Knicks fans have been unstoppable this postseason, and rightfully so. But as the disruption spread across the city, the NYPD took charge of the moment. And now, watch parties feel like a far-fetched dream.