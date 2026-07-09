“Obviously He’s Not the Third Option”: Agent Rich Paul Explains Why LeBron James Let Luka Doncic Lead the Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers organization officially enters a new era built around Luka Doncic. But if you ask Rich Paul, the cultural shift began before LeBron James left for free agency. Since that seismic 2025 trade between the Lakers and Mavericks, injuries meant we rarely got to see the two superstars on the floor together enough this season. It didn’t stop analysts from dissecting how a 22-time All-Star found himself taking a back seat. While most don’t believe that King James fell a spot in the hierarchy, his own agent says otherwise.

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Paul’s explanation cuts through the speculation. LeBron didn’t just end up in a lesser role- he actively chose to stay in it, and the reasoning traces back decades. James’ and Doncic’s dynamic became the focus when Rich Paul and Max Kellerman discussed the 41-year-old’s free agency on the Game Over podcast once more. Kellerman very outrightly pinned the Lakers’ downturn on Doncic, who was front and center in his first full season in LA.

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“The team would have functioned better had Luka dribbled a little less and LeBron playing point more. I got the feeling that LeBron knew it was Luka’s team and didn’t want to step on any toes, when I felt like he [LeBron] needed to assert himself a little more, to tell you the truth.”

While Max felt that the all-time leading scoring intentionally wasn’t asserting himself, Paul agreed. But he explained James’ reasoning too. What followed was perhaps the clearest window into why LeBron made the deliberate choice to let Doncic lead and why that decision was never about ego or hierarchy, but about something far more deeply ingrained.

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“You’re not wrong. You’re 50% right in what you said, but it’s for a different reason,” Paul said. “He was raised right from a basketball perspective. So when the coach asks you to do something and play a certain way, he doesn’t know how to buck. This is what the coach asks me to do. Coach Dambrot asked me to play this way when I was really young. Coach Frankie Walker Sr. asked me to play this way, then [Coach Drew] asked me to play this way.”

“That’s the only thing he knows how to do. He has such a profound respect for the game and everything that it entails. Obviously, I’m not the third option, we know that, but if this is what I’m being asked to do, then I’m going to do that. Especially if it helps the team win.”

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In other words, LeBron letting Luka lead wasn’t passive deference or resignation. It was an intentional, values-driven decision, one rooted in a lifetime of trusting the coach’s system over personal ambition. That’s the distinction Paul draws – LeBron didn’t just accept the role, he chose it.

The structural dilemma began when the Lakers sent Anthony Davis and Max Christie to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for Doncic on February 2, 2025. While adding a 33 PPG scoring champion in his prime was a dream acquisition, it fundamentally compromised James’ traditional role. For the first time in his 23-year career, LeBron was pushed down the offensive pecking order, behind Doncic and a rapidly ascending Austin Reaves.

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While James missed the start of the 2025-26 season due to sciatica, the duo became an offensive force together. That’s when James’ former teammates feared Bron wouldn’t take being a third option to them well.

Redick preserved Reaves’ rapid progression while letting Doncic command the offense. When James did come back, he logged a 27.8% usage rate, the lowest regular-season count of his entire career.

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Despite gracefully accepting a reduced role, James instantly reclaimed leadership when both Doncic and Reaves suffered untimely injuries. He spearheaded a major first-round upset against the heavily favored Houston Rockets and went toe-to-toe with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander during a hard-fought second-round elimination against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

By proving on the playoff stage that he was still far more than a washed-out vet, helping Redick’s balancing act became unsustainable. While Rich Paul wished Bron deserved better, the man removed the Lakers from his whiteboard entirely to take his elite quarterbacking gifts to a team where they can be fully utilized.