“Of Course They Want Him Back”: LeBron James’ Cleveland Return Framed as Bigger Than Basketball

LeBron James and Cleveland never confined their relationship to the realm of the NBA. The city and its people have always been special for Bron. So when he went back to Rocket Arena on Wednesday, it portrayed a different truth. Sure, the Cavs contained the 41-year-old to 11 points, and the Lakers to a 30-point deficit. But the tribute video on the Jumbotron, the cheers, and the vintage jersey the players wore might’ve sent one message.

“The Cleveland Cavaliers would gladly welcome James back this summer if he wanted to return to Cleveland for his 24th NBA season and third stint with the team,” Dave McMenamin wrote on Thursday.

Addressing this matter, Draymond Green, on his podcast, The Draymond Green Show, said, “The Cleveland Cavaliers should and would, could, and better always be willing to have him come back there and put on the Cleveland Cavaliers jersey, because it’s so much bigger than basketball. So much bigger than basketball, what he brings to that city.”

As a native of Akron, Ohio, LeBron rose alongside a city searching for belief. Therefore, his presence always carried civic weight. Cleveland had waited since 1964 for a major professional title, and hope often felt distant. Moreover, LeBron’s four NBA championships and career average of 27.1 points per game framed him as more than a superstar. He became a symbol tied to the city’s identity and pride.

However, the defining chapter arrived in 2016. After returning to Cleveland from a quick pitstop in Miami, LeBron led the Cavaliers past Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors in a dramatic Game 7. Consequently, the championship parade drew 1.3 million people, nearly 10% of Northeast Ohio. The moment closed a 52-year drought and united the region.

Moreover, the impact showed up in dollars and development. During his second Cavaliers run from 2014 to 2018, downtown Cleveland recorded $3.5 billion in growth. Hotels, restaurants, and East 4th Street flourished.

In 2018, LeBron opened the I Promise School, supporting over 1,500 at-risk students through education and job pathways. Meanwhile, global campaigns like Witness, murals, a statue outside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, and civic activism amplified Cleveland’s profile, much like Tom Brady’s influence in Tampa Bay.

Besides, the Cleveland Cavaliers could benefit from having LeBron James on the team with the current roster.

LeBron James could be the missing piece for the Cavs

LeBron James remains under contract with the Los Angeles Lakers on a $52.6 million deal that expires after the 2025-2026 season. Meanwhile, Cleveland has surged early behind a deep and youthful core. Therefore, the idea of adding LeBron as a veteran stabilizer keeps resurfacing. His career playmaking at 7.4 assists per game, plus 25.7 points per game last season, fits cleanly with a contender that values balance, defense, and control.

Moreover, Cleveland’s roster already sits among the East’s elite. Donovan Mitchell leads scoring at 28.0 points per game, while Darius Garland adds 18.0 points and 6.7 assists. Evan Mobley supplies 15.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, and elite rim deterrence, and Jarrett Allen thrives as a vertical finisher. Meanwhile, LeBron could log 25 to 30 minutes at forward, lift transition offense, and protect Mitchell and Garland’s workload, echoing his 2018 impact.

Jan 28, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) loses the ball in the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena.

However, finances complicate everything. Cleveland’s payroll projects between $228 and $240 million, far beyond the $208 million second tax apron. As a result, matching LeBron’s $52.6 million without salary bundling becomes impossible. Multi-team frameworks involving Allen or DeAndre Hunter could reduce tax exposure by over $100 million. Still, the Lakers hesitate, despite Evan Mobley’s $269,085,780 contract and $46 million salary, even as their defense ranks near the bottom.

Now, the league holds its breath to see if LeBron truly ends his career in the Lakers’ colors or the Cavs. Moreover, retirement conversations around the Akron Hammer have escalated since he visited Cleveland two days ago. So, it looks like everything is on the table. It’s only a matter of time before the King chooses his next move.