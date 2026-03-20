Official: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s Thunder Turn Down Donald Trump Meeting at the White House

Last season, the Oklahoma City Thunder was the best team in the NBA. There cannot be any debate about it. And they rightfully took the Larry O’Brien trophy home. As a ritual, the reigning champions make a trip to the White House whenever they are on the road visiting the national capital. But this time, the Thunder have a change in that plan.

The Oklahoma City Thunder will skip the customary White House visit during their Washington trip this weekend, a team spokesperson confirmed. The Athletic shared the update. According to reports, they are canceling their meeting with President Donald Trump due to a “timing issue.”

“We have been in touch with the White House, and we are appreciative and grateful for the communication we have had, but the timing just didn’t work out,” The OKC Thunder spokesperson confirmed.

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A visit to the White House has remained a cherished NBA ritual since 1963. Back then, the Boston Celtics marked their championship with a presidential invite. Since then, teams have usually scheduled the trip to coincide with a regular-season stop in Washington.

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Meanwhile, the Oklahoma City Thunder earned that honor after clinching the franchise’s first title last June. They defeated the Indiana Pacers in a gripping seven-game Finals. However, the most recent visit came from the Celtics, who celebrated their June triumph over the Dallas Mavericks with a White House appearance in November 2024. At the time, Joe Biden hosted the champions, continuing the tradition.

However, this episode of a team turning down the presidential visit won’t be the first of its kind. Many before the OKC Thunder have done the same, including the Golden State Warriors.

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Oklahoma City Thunder make it to the list of franchises cancelling White House visits

In 2017, the Golden State Warriors chose to stay away from visiting the White House during Trump’s first term, after their title win. A year later, after another championship, no invitation followed. However, the tone shifted in 2022, when the Warriors finally celebrated their crown at the White House under Joe Biden. Meanwhile, the pattern extended beyond the NBA.

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The 2017 men’s team from the University of North Carolina and the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018 also turned down visits or saw invitations withdrawn. In some cases, officials never invited the champions at all. Later, in 2023, the Georgia Bulldogs chose to pass on meeting Biden. Even earlier, in 2022, the Oklahoma City Thunder visited the White House for a policy discussion and a Tulsa program screening.

Imago Mar 18, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) looks to pass the ball against Brooklyn Nets forward Danny Wolf (2) during the first quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Last month, the United States men’s national ice hockey team attended the State of the Union. They later met Trump at the White House after Olympic gold in Milan Cortina. They also joined a gathering in the Oval Office and shared a meal. On the other hand, the United States women’s national ice hockey team declined a similar invite, citing scheduling and professional commitments.

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Looks like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s Oklahoma City Thunder is choosing time over tradition. They are turning down the White House visit, like many before them. So for now, the spotlight of sports shifts from the President’s abode. However, the game moves on as OKC meets the Washington Wizards at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday.