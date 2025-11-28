OKC Fans Caution 29 NBA Teams As Jalen Williams Prepares For Injury Comeback

There’s some terrible news for the Phoenix Suns, who are vying for a spot in the NBA Cup quarterfinals. The Oklahoma City Thunder are hosting the Phoenix Suns the day after Thanksgiving, and both teams are a win away from clinching the West Group A. Considering they’ve lost just one game this season, the Thunder are the favorites to win. To tip the odds more in OKC’s favor, All-Star Jalen Williams is set to make his season debut on Friday.

J-Dub played through OKC’s postseason up until the championship with a torn scapholunate ligament in his right wrist. He underwent surgery to repair it in July, got a second surgery in October to remove an irritating screw, and his recovery went through the start of the 2025-26 season.

Now Williams is off the injury list and almost certainly making his season debut in the backdrop of the shiny NBA Cup court. ESPN’s Shams Charania confirmed the news.

“Thunder All-NBA guard Jalen Williams is off the injury report and will make his season debut against the Phoenix Suns on Friday night in OKC, multiple sources tell ESPN. Williams recovered from wrist surgery after playing through a torn ligament in the 2025 title run.”

The return of the Thunder’s second scariest player after Shai Gilgeous-Alexander could only mean their chances of retaining their title just got higher. That will surely send shivers down the spines of every other NBA team. Who would’ve thought the return of J-Dub would spawn the best reactions about Thunder’s terror?

Jalen Williams’ return upsets most fans

The Thunder is 18-1 right now, the best team in the league, practically coasting to wins without trying. Now they have the All-NBA forward along with the reigning MVP. How are teams supposed to overcome that?

For fans, it was an opportunity to bring out the Michael Jordan GIFs. OKC fans are as thrilled as when MJ made ‘The Shot’ and fistpumped like a madman. Others sum up their reactions to the fate of their teams in crying Jordan memes. Given OKC’s trajectory, they are likely “On pace for the greatest season ever and adding an all-star.”



Any fan not in the OKC fold is hanging on prayers like, “18-1 and they just got their 2nd best player back, dear lord save us all.”

There’s also a little fear. The Thunder have worked hard at keeping the championship hangover at bay and made it work without Williams. There’s a question of whether Jalen can fit into the dynamic they’ve established after a month. “No joke they’re in such a rhythm right now adding him might be what causes them to lose a game or two as they adjust the flow to his play (NOT because he’s a bad player but because he’s a focal part of the team that they’ve been playing without),” is a legitimate concern.

According to some reports, Williams wasn’t on the sidelines looking in. He even hilariously told ESPN, “ESPN, I still play basketball, I swear.”

The most heartbroken are Phoenix fans. They either grieve, “wdym hes making his season debut against us…” or claim, “not even gonna turn the game on tomorrow 😭💔”

After dropping this bomb, Shams Charania rubbed it in by pointing out, “the reigning champion Thunder — 18-1 with the best points per game differential through 19 games in NBA history at +16.5 — now reacclimate J Dub into the backcourt alongside MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.” To that, opposing fans say, “*sigh.*”