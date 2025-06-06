OKC Locker Room Receives Strong Instruction From SGA After 4th Quarter Incident Turns Costly vs Pacers

The box score might say Oklahoma City led for 47:59:07. But in the NBA Finals, the only lead that matters is the one you hold when the buzzer sounds. That’s what makes Game 1 sting so deeply for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander aka SGA and that Thunder locker room.

Tyrese Haliburton’s jumper with 0.3 on the clock wasn’t just a dagger. It was a theft in plain sight stunning everyone inside Paycom Center. Moments after OKC watched a 15-point fourth-quarter lead vanish into the Indiana Pacers glory, SGA, calm yet cutting, delivered his message.

In a new X post by NBA TV on June 5, SGA reacted to the stunning loss in Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Pacers. “We just got to focus on being better,” the Thunder guard and NBA MVP said. “The series isn’t first to one, it’s first to four. So we have four more games to get, they have three, and that’s just where we are. We’ve got to understand that, and we’ve got to get to four before they get to three to win the NBA championship, and it’s that simple. It’s not rocket science. We lost Game 1. We have to be better.” After OKC’s 111-110 collapse in Game 1, this isn’t a motivational speech. It’s a command.

SGA had done his part racking up 38 points, controlling the tempo, and keeping the pace chaotic in his favor. But the final 2:52 unraveled like a cautionary tale. OKC gave up a 12-2 run. Jalen Williams missed a jump shot. SGA missed a second clutch shot. But the Pacers Haliburton didn’t. His 14-10-6 stat line wasn’t eye-popping but context is king. He authored the final seconds and that made all the difference.

OKC did everything right, until they didn’t. The Thunder forced 19 first-half turnovers. They built a 12-point cushion. They held the Pacers to just six threes. Talk about momentum! But they shot 39.8 percent from the field and 36.7 percent from deep. Chet Holmgren underperformed with just six points and six rebounds. As for Williams, he only finished with 17 points on 6-of-19. Meanwhile, Indiana won despite coughing up 24 turnovers which is four times OKC’s six. That’s an anomaly and an indictment. And yeah, SGA admits that this is a humbling lesson in a fast-paced sport like the NBA.

SGA and OKC face a pride test in Game 2

“It is a 48-minute game. [The Pacers] teach you that lesson more than anybody else in the league the hard way,” SGA said. And that’s lived trauma. Back in 2021, Indiana handed OKC a 57-point humiliation, the largest road win margin in NBA history. Fast-forward to this postseason, and the Pacers have already mounted five 15-point comebacks, the most ever since the play-by-play era began in 1997. But the most shocking one is this — Finals teams trailing by 7+ with 3 minutes left were 0-122—until the Pacers flipped the script.

But the Thunder still control their destiny. This isn’t NCAA March Madness, it’s best-of-seven. There’s no sugarcoating it, though. Game 1 was a missed opportunity that could haunt SGA’s squad. Momentum has shifted and Game 2 now has layers of strategy, emotion, and psychology. June 8 won’t be just a game of basketball anymore. It will be pride and response. And if OKC wants to prove they’re not just a feel-good young team but legitimate title threats, they’ll need more than SGA’s brilliance.

SGA knows what’s at stake. This isn’t about talent. It’s about closing like champions. Game 2? It’s personal now.