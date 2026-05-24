OKC Lose $239 Million Star for Giannis Antetokounmpo in Proposed Trade Package as Bucks’ Expectations Emerge

Jim Owczarski reported the Bucks are hoping Sam Presti “gets out of character” and pursues Giannis Antetokounmpo if the Thunder lose to the Spurs and Milwaukee’s ownership has now publicly set a hard deadline: extend or trade before the June 23 draft.

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The Oklahoma City Thunder have emerged as an unlikely name in the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade sweepstakes, but only under a very specific set of circumstances. Unlike the Warriors, Celtics, or Heat, OKC’s interest is entirely conditional on a playoff outcome, making this the most situational scenario in what has become the NBA offseason’s defining storyline. With OKC holding a 2–1 series lead, that scenario has narrowed considerably, but has not disappeared.

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Who could the Bucks possibly acquire in return while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander announced himself untradable with 2 back-to-back MVPs? That’s when veteran reporter Brett Siegel proposed a package. He wrote, “A Jalen Williams, Aaron Wiggins, and picks package would work wonders for the Bucks’ future,” via his X handle.

Considering the Bucks’ hunt for a younger foundational piece, Jalen Williams could immediately provide that. Williams recently signed a five-year, $239 million extension that runs through the 2030–31 season, paying him close to $50 million annually. Meanwhile, Wiggins remains under a five-year, $45 million contract at around $9 million per year. Combined with Giannis’s $62.8 million expiring-year salary, the numbers are workable without requiring a third team for cap compliance — a logistical advantage over several rival offers.

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The package also fits Milwaukee’s stated return criteria precisely. The Bucks finished 32–50 this season and hold the No. 10 overall pick in the 2026 draft. They need a blue-chip young player to rebuild around, and Williams, a 24-year-old who has already proven he can carry an offense when healthy, fits that profile.

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For a franchise trying to avoid a full teardown, Williams as the centerpiece is the kind of return that keeps Milwaukee competitive while reloading for the next era.

The defending champs have already proved themselves, playing without Jalen Willian. He missed a major portion of the season, suffering from repeated hamstring struggles. Above all, the team already has two towering big men in the frontcourt: Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein.

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What the Bucks actually expect, however, has been stated on the record, and the original framing of “emerging expectations” significantly understated it. Per ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Bucks are formally “open for business” on trade calls, with ownership and front-office officials committed to maintaining their asking price: a young blue-chip talent and/or a surplus of draft picks.

Co-owner Jimmy Haslam told reporters a resolution is expected before June 23:

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“I just think before the draft is a natural time.” Co-owner Wes Edens was more direct: “Either he will be extended, or he’ll be traded. We can’t afford to let him just play out the last year.”

The urgency is not arbitrary. Antetokounmpo is entering the final guaranteed year of his three-year, $186 million extension signed in 2023, with a $62.8 million player option for 2027–28. ESPN’s Tim Bontemps and Brian Windhorst reported that the broader league climate suggests Milwaukee’s front office has “already moved on” internally.

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As one Eastern Conference executive summarized:

“It just feels like they’re done with the circus, more than anything. They seem to want a clean break.”

Critically, the Thunder are financially locked into Gilgeous-Alexander, Holmgren, and Williams through at least 2030–31. Trading Williams would give Giannis a one- or two-year window in OKC before his deal expires, a significant gamble for a small-market team trying to build a dynasty rather than chase a single championship.

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As one analyst noted, such a trade would “shrink the Thunder’s window to two seasons,” with no certainty Giannis would re-sign in a small market.

A Western Conference executive told The Athletic’s Sam Amick:

“Giannis is a matchup solution for Wemby, so I could definitely see teams factoring that in.” That read cuts both ways – it validates a possible OKC rationale while also framing the trade as reactive rather than proactive.

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Presti has historically resisted reactive moves. So, do the OKC Thunder really need Giannis Antetokounmpo?

If not the Thunder, where will Giannis Antetokounmpo head this summer?

Firstly, the Thunder deal would only go into effect if the Spurs defeated them in the Western Conference Finals, per Jim Owczarski. After Game 1, that possibility looked realistic after Victor Wembanyama & Co. forced OT2 and stole the game.

Games 2 and 3 shifted the calculus, with OKC reasserting control and taking a 2–1 lead. If the Thunder close out the series, Presti has no incentive to disrupt a defending champion’s core.

Meanwhile, the field of legitimate suitors is wide, and their motivations are concrete rather than conditional.

At the same time, nothing seems definite given the presence of the towering Frenchman.

The Boston Celtics have also emerged as a serious contender and, per Bill Simmons, a destination Giannis has shown genuine interest in. Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens made paint-scoring a stated offseason priority: “I think we need to add to our team to do that.”

Boston ranked 27th in paint scoring this season. No player in the league produced more paint points per game than Antetokounmpo. The Celtics have also cleared cap constraints from a year ago, giving them more salary-cap flexibility than at any point in recent memory.

So, anything can happen. On the other hand, the Warriors remain the strongest suitor for the trade. With veterans like Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green and young foundational players like Brandin Podziemski and Moses Moody, the Warriors have a lot of leverage.

Giannis’s own voice may ultimately decide where he goes. Per The Athletic’s Sam Amick and Eric Nehm: “If he has a team — or two or three — he truly wants to play for, that sort of endorsement would compel those front offices to feel comfortable putting even more on the Bucks’ table.” No formal trade request has been filed. But with ownership drawing a hard line and the draft approaching, the waiting is nearly over.

One factor that has received little attention: Antetokounmpo averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists this season while shooting 60.1% from the field. At 31, he is not declining. The team that lands him is not inheriting a reclamation project – they are acquiring a player who, in Milwaukee’s 32-win season, was individually elite. That is the asset the Bucks are holding, and it explains why their asking price has not softened despite the franchise’s struggles.

With the NBA Draft coming on June 23, the league could witness the much-awaited Giannis Antetokounmpo trade before that.