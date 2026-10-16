OKC Thunder Rookie’s NBA Debut in Jeopardy as Former Club Threatens Legal Action

Oklahoma City’s plan to pair Chet Holmgren with another towering big man has hit an unexpected snag. Days before his NBA debut, the Thunder’s prized rookie center is facing a challenge from his former club in Spain. Aday Mara, the No. 12 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, has been one of the stories of the preseason. But Basket Zaragoza now says he’s still under contract and has threatened to fight his move to the Thunder.

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The timing is significant after Oklahoma City lost to Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference Finals. When the Thunder selected the 7-foot-3 Michigan center, the pick quickly sparked discussion about whether Mara could help them deal with the Spurs star in future playoff meetings.

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As Bleacher Report covered after the draft, some Thunder supporters described Mara as a potential “Wemby stopper.” His size and shot-blocking ability made the comparison understandable, with supporters imagining a frontcourt featuring Mara and Holmgren as another way to challenge Wembanyama around the rim.

Mara welcomed the matchup. “I’m excited to play against him,” he said on draft night. “I feel like I’m going to play against him a lot.”

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However, while the matchup has become a popular storyline, there is no confirmation that Oklahoma City drafted Mara specifically to stop Wembanyama.

He’s backed up the hype so far. Through five preseason games, Mara averaged 13.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 2.4 blocks, including a perfect 10-of-10 shooting night for 22 points against Milwaukee.

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Now, a dispute that has little to do with basketball is hanging over his first regular-season game, and it will be against the Spurs on October 20.

According to BasketNews’ report on Zaragoza’s challenge, the Spanish club insists Mara remains under contract for the 2026-27 season. In an official statement, Zaragoza said it had not yet received a request for his international transfer but would formally oppose the request if one arrived.

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The club said it is prepared to take “all necessary legal action” to protect its contractual rights. It also said it had already shared its position with the Spanish Basketball Federation, FIBA, the NBA and the Thunder after the draft.

The Thunder see it differently. A team spokesperson said Mara “last played three years of NCAA college basketball and therefore, as advised by the NBA,” no clearance from the Spanish team is required for him to play in the NBA.

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Zaragoza’s Dispute With Mara Dates Back to 2023

The disagreement is not new. Mara developed through Zaragoza’s youth system and made his first-team debut at 16. He left Spain for UCLA in 2023, but the club disputed his departure and said it would take the necessary measures to protect its contractual rights. Spanish public broadcaster RTVE has reported that Zaragoza previously challenged his move to college basketball, but the NCAA ruled in the player’s favor at the time.

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Mara subsequently spent two seasons at UCLA before transferring to Michigan. He helped the Wolverines win the 2026 NCAA national championship and earned Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year honors. His rim protection, passing and ability to finish around the basket strengthened his draft profile before Oklahoma City selected him 12th overall.

For the Thunder, Mara’s size could provide another option against teams with dominant interior players. Holmgren already offers length and rim protection, while Mara brings a different physical presence that could help Oklahoma City explore bigger lineups. Those possibilities have contributed to the excitement surrounding his arrival.

However, Zaragoza’s statement does not automatically mean Mara will miss the season. No transfer request has been filed, the Thunder say the NBA has cleared him, and no legal action has been taken. The dispute remains unresolved, though, and how it plays out could still matter.

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For now, the “Wemby stopper” label remains a fan-driven expectation rather than a role Mara has proved at NBA level. Oklahoma City supporters will be eager to see how the rookie develops alongside Holmgren, but the contractual disagreement must be addressed before his availability can be taken for granted.