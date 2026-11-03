OKC Thunder Signs Ex-Warrior Amid Surprising Insider News on Jalen Williams’ Return

The Oklahoma City Thunder are adding another wing to a roster dealing with several significant injuries. Dalen Terry, who had been playing for the Golden State Warriors’ G League team, has agreed to a two-year deal with Oklahoma City, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported Tuesday.

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The signing also comes amid fresh discussion about Jalen Williams’ recovery. Most expect the former All-NBA forward to miss the rest of the season after a gruesome ankle injury, but NBA analyst Zach Lowe says what he’s heard has kept him from ruling out a playoff return.

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Terry, 24, spent training camp with Golden State on a non-guaranteed deal. The Warriors waived him on Oct. 17, and he had been playing for the Santa Cruz Warriors before Oklahoma City came calling. According to ESPN, the Thunder had paused plans to sign free agent Ochai Agbaji before landing Terry.

Terry was selected No. 18 overall by the Chicago Bulls in the 2022 NBA Draft. After spending three-and-a-half seasons there, he was traded twice in February 2026, first to the Knicks and then to the Pelicans, who waived him.

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He signed with the Philadelphia 76ers on a two-way deal days later and earned a standard contract by the end of the season. In July, Philadelphia waived him to clear cap room to sign LeBron James.

Across 218 career games, Terry has averaged 3.5 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 11.2 minutes. Last season, he averaged 3.7 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 48 games with Chicago and Philadelphia, while shooting 36.4% from three.

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He isn’t expected to be a big scorer, but at 6-foot-6, his size and defense give the Thunder another option on the wing.

Oklahoma City’s need for additional depth has grown following injuries to several important players. Williams and Cason Wallace were both injured during the October 25 game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Williams suffered a fractured left fibula and dislocated left ankle, while Wallace sustained a torn labrum in his left shoulder. Both have had surgery, and the team has said that both will be re-evaluated before the end of the regular season.

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On top of that, Chet Holmgren has a tear in his right patellar tendon and is expected to miss eight to 10 weeks.

Zach Lowe Keeps the Door Open for Jalen Williams’ Playoff Return

Williams’ absence leaves Oklahoma City without a key playmaker and versatile defender alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Given how bad the injury looked, most have written off his season.

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However, Lowe believes a playoff comeback should not be ruled out.

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“I’m not closing the door on J-Dub returning in the playoffs, assuming that they make the playoffs,” Lowe said on his show for The Ringer. “I’m expecting him to be out for the season, cause we all saw what happened. But, based on what I’ve heard, I’m not closing the door until the Thunder actually publicly close it, and/or he actually publicly closes it.”

Lowe’s comments offer a possibility rather than a confirmed return timeline. Williams must continue progressing through rehabilitation before Oklahoma City can assess his availability.

His availability would be significant for Oklahoma City’s postseason plans. Williams’ ability to create his own shot, contribute as a playmaker and defend multiple positions gives head coach Mark Daigneault flexibility with different lineups. His partnership with Gilgeous-Alexander also gives the Thunder another reliable offensive option against the Western Conference’s strongest teams.

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For now, Terry’s arrival addresses an immediate roster need while several rotation players remain unavailable. Williams’ recovery could ultimately prove more influential to Oklahoma City’s postseason ambitions, particularly if he makes progress in time for the playoffs.