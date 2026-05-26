OKC’s Injury Situation Turns Worse as Thunder Make Concerning Announcement Ahead of Game 5

The defending NBA champions who cruised through early in the season are facing a critical turning point in the Western Conference Finals. The Oklahoma City Thunder revealed their final injury report ahead of Game 5 and their situation just took a significant turn for the worse. Ahead of the pivotal Tuesday night matchup against the San Antonio Spurs, the Thunder franchise released an injury update that has dampened hopes for a swift return to full strength.

While the series sits deadlocked at 2-2, ESPN insider Tim MacMahon reported that the Thunder has officially downgraded the outlook on All-Star wing Jalen Williams. Though he technically remains listed as questionable, the team altered his official injury designation from a relatively simple left hamstring soreness to a far more concerning left hamstring strain.

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This reclassification signals a troubling regression for OKC’s secondary scoring option. In the previous two contests, the Thunder operated under the assumption that Williams was merely dealing with transient tightness following a premature exit in Game 2. He was ruled out for Game 3 and 4 in San Antonio indicating it was a little more than a sore muscle.

By upgrading the diagnosis to a formal strain, the front office and medical staff have essentially confirmed structural damage to the muscle tissue.

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Adding to the team’s backcourt misery, the Thunder announcement also ruled out key rotation guard Ajay Mitchell for the second consecutive game as he continues to nurse a right soleus (calf) strain.

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The contrast between the two franchises heading into Tuesday night is stark. While the Thunder scramble to piece together a functional perimeter rotation behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the San Antonio Spurs boast a remarkably clean injury report. It appears despite veteran guard De’Aaron Fox battling through persistent ankle soreness and rookie Dylan Harper managing a groin strain, both have vowed to stay on the floor.

The collective update marks a severe blow to a roster that, just days ago, hoped a bit of rest would have both pieces ready to anchor the floor back in Oklahoma City. The timing of this medical setback couldn’t be more unforgiving for head coach Mark Daigneault, as the series shifts back to home court with zero margin for error.

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OKC’s problems mount in the absence of Jalen Williams and backups

The reality of Jalen Williams’ hamstring issues reveals a deeply frustrating cycle of re-injury that has plagued his entire 2026 postseason campaign. Williams initially sustained a Grade 1 strain in the opening round against the Phoenix Suns. It completely sidelined him for Oklahoma City’s second-round sweep of the Los Angeles Lakers.

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He made a triumphant return in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals, exploding for 26 points, seven rebounds, and three assists during a grueling double-overtime loss. However, his body failed to hold up. Just seven minutes into Game 2, Williams re-aggravated the hamstring after an alley-oop dunk, limiting him to a mere four points before he was caught on broadcast cameras walking to the locker room with a heavy wrap on his leg.

In Williams second round six-game absence, it was Ajay Mitchell who emerged as a viable backup scorer. Without Williams and the steady bench production of Mitchell, who provided 10 points and four steals in OKC’s Game 2 victory, the Thunder’s offensive engine sputtered dramatically.

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Their absences were felt heavily during Sunday’s 103-82 Game 4 walloping at the Frost Bank Center. The Spurs completely choked out OKC’s half-court execution, holding the defending champions to their lowest scoring output of the playoffs.

While the Spurs aren’t completely injury-free, they’re apparently risking it in Game 5. “They’re competing their a– off and they’re not 100 percent,” Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said about Fox and Harper.

While Spurs are operating on grit, and the Knicks waiting in the Finals, OKC must prepare for the very real possibility of fighting for a back-to-back title without their dynamic co-star.