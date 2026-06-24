Thunder Draftee Aday Mara Sets Expectations Clear as the “Wemby Stopper” After Chet Holmgren’s Playoffs Failure

To ensure they do not fall short against Victor Wembanyama’s towering presence again, the Oklahoma City Thunder made sure to find their answer. By selecting Michigan product Aday Mara with the No. 12 pick on Tuesday, they have acquired a player who could become a major thorn in the San Antonio Spurs’ side.

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Potentially being billed as a ‘Victor Wembanyama stopper’, the Thunder rookie had a humble response:

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“It’s obviously not a bad thing to hear. I think it’s gonna take time and adjustments.”

He also highlighted that they will face each other both in the NBA and in future FIBA international tournaments (Spain vs. France).

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“But I’m excited, I’m excited to play against him. Obviously, to play in the NBA, but I feel like I’m gonna play against him a lot. If not in the NBA, he’s gonna be on the national team. So, I’m excited to get ready to play against him.”

Aday Mara provides elite rim protection. That’s exactly what the Thunder desperately lacked in the 2026 playoffs. Plus, at 7’3″ with an incredible 7’6″ wingspan and a 9’9″ standing reach, he gives the team valuable structural and frontline optionality.

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With the young Spaniard on the roster, Head Coach Mark Daigneault can give Chet Holmgren his more natural power forward position. This positional shift would save Holmgren from bruising physical contact down low. And it would free him up to act as an elite weak-side helper.

Holmgren was criticized after averaging just 10.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.0 assist, and 1.1 blocks in 29.9 minutes per game in the series against the Spurs. This marked a steep drop-off from his regular-season averages of 17.1 points and 8.9 rebounds on 55.7% shooting from the field.

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The backlash only intensified after a dismal Game 7 performance, where Holmgren scored just four points in a game where Shai Gilgeous-Alexander desperately needed offensive support. So, to bolster both their interior defense and frontcourt depth, the Thunder drafted Mara.

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Aday Mara spoke about the partnership with Chet Holmgren

Another massive upside to Mara’s game is his rapidly improving perimeter shooting. Also, his floor-spacing potential makes his on-court fit alongside Holmgren highly intriguing.

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“Well, I think just trying to do whatever the coach says, trying to help the team as much as I can,” Aday Mara said. “And just try to get better and better every year or every month or whatever. But I think being able to play with Chet (Holmgren), I think we can play together, and I think that can be great for the team just in talking about rim protection.

“But obviously defense in my game these first years, I feel, is going to be super important. So, I’m looking forward to getting there and just know how they play, how they do so I can just adjust to the team and be as good as I can the first year.”

The Thunder rookie is enthusiastic about his new role while remaining realistic about the steep NBA adjustment period. However, he seems fully prepared to take on any challenge, including a matchup against Victor Wembanyama.