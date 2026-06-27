Isaiah Hartenstein Reacts to $75M Extension While Decision on Lu Dort’s Future Looms

The Oklahoma City Thunder entered the offseason knowing they couldn’t keep everyone. In the past week, they traded away Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins, while the future for Lu Dort hangs in the balance. But this helped in securing a long-term extension for Isaiah Hartenstein.

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On Friday, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that Hartenstein is returning to the Thunder on a three-year, $75 million deal, with a rare mutual option after the 2027-28 season. OKC locked down their big, which wasn’t always a guarantee heading into the season. The contract also has a 15 percent trade kicker, per ESPN. To celebrate the decision, the 28-year-old used The Wolf of Wall Street, featuring Leonardo DiCaprio.

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“I’m not leaving,” DiCaprio said in the famous scene, and his co-traders started clapping, excited to have him back. Similarly, Isaiah Hartenstein has confirmed the extension and used two Thunder emojis signaling he is not leaving. Before signing the new contract, Oklahoma City had a $28.5 million team option on Hartenstein. So, the new option is a longer-term deal with him at a lower annual salary.

The $3M in payroll savings reduces the Thunder’s tax penalty by $21 million and leaves them about $15 million above the second apron. Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren’s rookie max extensions sit at $82.5 million next season. If Thunder had to keep their 28-year-old star, they had to do this move.

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Because it was widely expected that only two of Lu Dort, Isaiah Hartenstein, Isaiah Joe, Aaron Wiggins, and Kenrich Williams could realistically be retained. And that’s what transpired.

OKC has now accumulated four second-round picks in separate trades of Joe and Aaron Wiggins. They have successfully reduced their luxury tax penalty by $76 million by trading Isaiah Joe. Then they’ve reduced it by $140 million so far between this and trading Aaron Wiggins. OKC is currently sitting close to $390 million in total roster expenses. That’s why Dort’s future is in the dark for now.

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Lu Dort conundrum and trade offers

If the Thunder move on from his contract, they would automatically get them below the $222 million threshold. Previously, it was reported that OKC might exercise the team option and then consider flipping Dort on the trade market. That’s why the Lakers are reportedly one of the teams that inquired about the Canadian guard’s availability.

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“Lu Dort and the Thunder are widely expected to part ways this offseason unless the 27-year-old wing is willing to take a significant pay cut,” Jake Weinbach tweeted. “OKC remains likely to either decline Dort’s $17.7M team option — or pick up the option to trade him for positive value.”

Since the Thunder are well over $10 million north of the second apron, moving on from Dort’s contract would make sense. Now, June 29, is the official deadline for players and teams to come to a resolution. The Thunder can still opt in Dort’s salary and preferably team with either a TPE or ample cap space to avoid taking back any salary in return.

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Just like they did with Joe and Wiggins’ contracts, the Thunder would rather bring back future draft capital.