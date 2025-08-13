OKC Legend Wants Kevin Durant to Ruin Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s Ring Night After Petty Remarks

For most players, an NBA ring ceremony is a night of joy, reflection, and celebration. For the Oklahoma City Thunder, their upcoming banner-raising will mark the franchise’s first NBA championship: a long-awaited milestone for the team and its fans. But the storyline is getting an extra twist thanks to an upcoming visitor who once wore OKC’s colors: Kevin Durant.

Durant, now with the Houston Rockets, is set to step back into the Paycom Center on the very night his former team lifts its championship banner. This won’t be his first trip back, but the emotional stakes will be higher than ever. The Thunder faithful have never quite embraced his return after he departed for the Golden State Warriors in 2016, and the atmosphere this time is expected to be even more charged.

Former Thunder big man Kendrick Perkins believes the timing is perfect for a little drama. Speaking on NBA Today on ESPN, Perk said, “If I’m KD, I come with the mindset that I want to upset them and disappoint and be a spoiler on their ring ceremony night.” Perkins continued, “You got to see the great KD have to walk into that building and watch not only the franchise he left raise their first banner, but also watch the best franchise player ever at SGA be able to watch and get his ring. It’s going to be smoke in the city.”

Perkins’ comments tap into a decade-long history of unresolved tension between Durant and the OKC fanbase. Since his exit, boos have greeted him on nearly every return, and the wounds from his departure to a direct rival have never truly healed. For many in Oklahoma, his presence on ring night isn’t just about seeing a former star in the building; it’s about revisiting the “what-ifs” of an era that could have brought the city its first title years earlier.

It’s also a matter of legacy. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s meteoric rise has positioned him as arguably the greatest franchise player in Thunder history in the eyes of Perkins and some fans. Watching SGA hoist the trophy Durant never delivered will inevitably invite comparisons and, perhaps, sharpen Durant’s competitive edge. That’s the kind of emotional fuel that could turn a routine early-season matchup into a statement game for the Suns star.

Pettiness Meets Social Media

The drama gains an extra layer after learning some petty remarks Durant himself tweeted out in response to OKC’s championship. Taking to X, he responded to another user: “Finally. It’s been 10 years, bout time they win one lmaooo.” The post stirred plenty of conversation, with some interpreting it as playful banter and others reading it as a subtle jab, one that could intensify the ring-night atmosphere.

After joining the Golden State Warriors, Kevin Durant openly described his exit from Oklahoma City as leaving behind a “toxic” environment. He recalled the negative backlash from fans and even within the organization — the boos, the jersey burnings, and the hostility he faced when returning as a visiting player. “Such a venomous, toxic feeling when I walked into that arena… I’ll never be attached to that city again because of that,” Durant admitted at the time. He went as far as to say, “I don’t trust nobody there,” pointing the finger at both the fanbase and members of the organization.

However, time appears to have softened his perspective. In a 2024 interview, Durant reflected that while the relationship with Oklahoma City and its fans was strained for a couple of years, he now considers his years helping to build the Thunder as “special,” regardless of whether they won a championship.

via Imago Mar 26, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) looks on against the Boston Celtics during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

That sentiment came through again during the 2024–25 NBA Finals. When a fan asked him who would win a seven-game series between his 2012 Thunder squad and the eventual 2025 champions, Durant sidestepped the hypothetical but poured praise on the current team.

“I’m not big on hypotheticals so idk,” he began, “but this 2025 Thunder team, they are historically great. Great shooting all across the board, efficient go-to scorer in Deuce, size and athleticism all across the board, versatility, shooting big and bruiser big, great coaching. Just a flat out perfectly crafted unit. I f— with their approach to basketball. They are puttin together great film to learn from”

It was a rare full-circle moment — from resentment and distrust to recognizing the excellence of the franchise’s latest era.

Durant’s online voice has long been part of his competitive persona, often blurring the line between lighthearted trash talk and calculated mind games. Dropping such a comment ahead of a highly emotional night could be his way of reminding OKC that he’s still capable of dictating the conversation, whether on the court or off it.

For Durant, this game isn’t just a road win early in the season, but a chance to reshape the narrative on a night when OKC would rather keep the spotlight to themselves. And if Perkins gets his wish, the new Rockets star might walk into Paycom Center with one goal in mind: making sure the celebration doesn’t end the way Thunder fans hope.