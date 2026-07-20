Longest Tenured OKC Thunder Star Gets Traded Due to NBA’s Strict Cap Rules

Coming into the off-season, the Oklahoma City Thunder knew their 2025 championship roster would change. They re-signed Isaiah Hartenstein but traded away Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins. Even Kenrich Williams re-signed to a one-year deal, but Lu Dort won’t be returning.

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“BREAKING: The Oklahoma City Thunder trading All-Defensive wing Lu Dort to the Atlanta Hawks in a three-team deal that sends three second-round picks to OKC, former No. 1 pick Zaccharie Risacher to the Dallas Mavericks and Ryan Nembhard to Atlanta, sources tell ESPN.” Sams Charania reported on X.

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Previously, it was reported that OKC might exercise the team option and then consider flipping Dort on the trade market. So, the trade follows the report. Dort previously signed as an undrafted free agent out of Arizona State in July 2019 on a two-way deal and rose to become a key starter and defensive anchor. He played 7 seasons with OKC (2019–2026) and was tied with SGA as the longest-tenured active players on the roster before his trade to the Hawks.

“This is a continuation of what I predicted all year long would happen with Oklahoma City,” Amin El Hassan said on SiriusXM NBA Radio. “Which is they have to slash salaries. They are carrying one of the most expensive payrolls in the NBA. Prior to this deal, they were $12 million over the second apron with a payroll of roughly $233 million.

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“You kind of make these hard decisions when you pay what Shai is getting paid. Chet what he is getting paid and Jalen Williams will be getting paid. And then you made the decision ‘Hey, we got to keep Hartenstein, at least temporarily.'”

Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren’s rookie max extensions will occupy $82.5 million next season. Veteran analyst Bobby Marks stated that the Wiggins trade slashed Thunder’s projected penalty from $213M to $152M while preserving their No. 12 and 17 draft picks. And the three-team trade helps the Hawks to get perimeter defensive help next to Dyson Daniels and Nickeil Alexander-Walker. Plus, even Altana have $40 million in cap space next offseason.

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The Mavericks can absorb Risacher’s contract using Anthony Davis’s $20.8 million TPE. Plus, Dallas can now let go of Gafford and/or Thompson for further assets and flexibility.

Thunder makes cap-clearing decisions

ESPN veteran NBA analyst Bobby Marks reported that OKC slashed their luxury tax penalty from $103M to $19M in the 2026 offseason by maneuvering below the second apron. The Thunder didn’t have to touch its core trio of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, and Chet Holmgren while keeping key contributors like Isaiah Hartenstein, Kenrich Williams, Alex Caruso, and young guards McCain and Mitchell.

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The current projected $213M roster salary keeps the Thunder competitive with 14 guaranteed contracts, strong frontcourt depth, and flexibility under CBA apron rules. Oklahoma City has now acquired seven second-round picks this offseason, shed $224 million in payroll and tax, and positioned themselves comfortably under the second apron.

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Rather than simply declining Dort’s $17.7 million team option to save the money, the Thunder picked it up, acquired three future assets, created a $17M trade exception, and placed their 2025 championship stalwart in position for a new long-term deal in Atlanta, which was not viable in OKC.