Thunder Pre-Season Schedule 2025: Games, Dates, Times, Venues and More

Rest isn’t part of the plan when there’s another banner to chase. The Oklahoma City Thunder, fresh off their first championship since the franchise’s move to OKC, are wasting no time getting back to business. With the confetti barely swept off the court, the reigning champs have dropped their 2025 preseason schedule. From veteran adjustments to new faces and rising stars, this preseason marks the beginning of another high-stakes journey in Bricktown.

Six games. One mission. And a spotlight that now burns brighter than ever. The Thunder are set to make early statements both on the road and at home, offering fans a first glimpse of what a back-to-back campaign might look like. So, who are they playing? Where are the matchups? What time do the games tip off? Don’t worry—we’ve got you covered with every detail you need to mark your calendar.

When Does the Oklahoma City Thunder’s 2025 Preseason Begin and End?

The Oklahoma City Thunder will tip off their 2025 preseason campaign on October 5 against the Charlotte Hornets in Charleston, South Carolina. A neutral site game that brings NBA action to a non-traditional market. They’ll waste no time getting into gear, heading straight to Fort Worth, Texas, the next day for a back-to-back against the Dallas Mavericks on October 6.

via Imago Feb 8, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) reacts during the second quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The preseason concludes October 17, as the Thunder return to Oklahoma City to host the Denver Nuggets in what should be a highly anticipated exhibition between the defending champs and the last team to hold the title before them. Over the course of 12 days, the Thunder will compete in six games. Including two sets of back-to-backs, providing a fast-paced prep period ahead of the regular season. This stretch will help set the tone and get the roster in sync, especially the new additions and end-of-bench players fighting for spots.

How Many Home and Away Games Are in the Thunder’s 2025 Preseason Schedule?

After their opening game against the Hornets and Mavs, the OKC Thunder will then come back home to play the Hornets again in October, at Oklahoma City, expecting a huge crowd, as it would be their first home game after the big title win. After a brief stop at home, the Thunders will head to Indiana, where the 2025 Runners-up Indiana Pacers will look to take revenge of Game 7, even if it means a moral boost.

On the road, next they will play against Greek Freak Giannis Antetokounmpo (if he stays) Milwaukee Bucks. The Thunder’s 2025 preseason features a 2–4 split between home and away games:

Date/2025 Opponent Location Home/Away Oct. 5 Charlotte Hornets Charleston, SC Away Oct. 6 Dallas Mavericks Fort Worth, TX Away Oct. 9 Charlotte Hornets Oklahoma City, OK Home Oct. 11 Indiana Pacers Indianapolis, IN Away Oct. 14 Milwaukee Bucks Milwaukee, WI Away Oct. 17 Denver Nuggets Oklahoma City, OK Home

This travel-heavy stretch will push the team early. No soft openers here. The Indiana matchup on October 11 is already circled on every fan’s calendar. A rematch of the 2025 NBA Finals in hostile territory at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. That’s going to carry some serious energy, preseason or not.

Where Can Fans Watch or Attend the Thunder’s 2025 Preseason Games?

Right now, broadcast details and game times for several contests remain TBD, but fans should expect that information to drop closer to tip-off. Fans eager to grab seats at Paycom Center for the Thunder’s home games will need to wait just a little longer. Tickets for preseason contests will go on sale after the 2025-26 regular season schedule is released in August.

For those eyeing the full experience, the Thunder have already sold out of full and half-season ticket memberships, but quarter-season deposits are open now for $100 per seat. This 2025 preseason isn’t just about stretching legs and getting in rhythm. It’s a test. A quick, high-impact slate to shape rotations, build chemistry, and maybe even settle a few position battles.

via Imago Jun 22, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) celebrates after winning game seven of the 2025 NBA Finals against the Indiana Pacers at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

No game in Tulsa this year, which stings, but as Dan Mahoney said, “we are committed to seeking preseason games next season and beyond. Our Tulsa fans have a 17-year track record of being loyal and passionate.” The Thunder aren’t sneaking up on anyone anymore. They’re the champs. And now, every preseason matchup feels just a little more serious. The NBA spotlight is fixed on Oklahoma City, and it all starts October 5.